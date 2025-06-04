Jena Sims has a sweet 4-word message for Brooks Koepka on their 3rd anniversary

Jena Sims recently shared an Instagram story on the occasion of her third wedding anniversary with professional golfer Brooks Koepka. Sims shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories on June 4, 2025.

The model and actress posted a throwback image from their 2022 wedding. She captioned her story as:

"HAPPY 3 YEARS, LOVER."

Jena Sims's Instagram story, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka's wedding photo

The couple's wedding took place in June 2022 at the Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos. The multi-day celebration included a beach party, a cocktail reception with signature drinks named 'Jena Juice' and 'BK Booze,' and a performance by rapper Ludacris at the after-party. Sims surprised Koepka by having custom lingerie photos sewn into the lining of his wedding jacket.

Since their marriage, Sims and Koepka have welcomed their first child, a son named Crew Sims Koepka, born on July 27, 2023. CrewThe crew was born six weeks early and spent time in the NICU before coming home in August 2023. Sims often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, highlighting Crew's health updates.

Apart from her family life, Jena Sims began her career as a model and actress. Born in 1999, she won the Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. She then appeared in popular projects like the 'Sharknado' series, 'Incubus', and the 'Second One'. She continued acting in horror and thriller genres, including 'Sorority Surrogate' and 'Daytime Divas'. Sims also appeared in 'Christmas at the Palace'. Recently, Jena Sims shared an Instagram story highlighting her plan to watch a show.

Jena Sims shares a cosy Instagram story after putting her son to sleep

Jena Sims gave her fans a glimpse at how she unwinds after a hectic day as a mom. On June 3, Sims posted a cosy story showing her lying in bed with a glass of red wine, ready to binge-watch some 'trashiest' TV after putting her one-year-old son, Crew, to sleep.

The caption of her story reads:

"My child fell asleep almost instantly... Poured a fat French red, and about to watch the trashiest show I can find. Heaven is a place on earth 🎶🙂‍↔️"

Just a few days ago, Sims posted a stylish family photo captioning:

"The Koepkas 💚"

In the picture, Sims looked stunning in a lime green dress with cut-out details while Brooks Koepka kept it classic in all black. Little Crew was the cutest in a white shirt, smiling alongside his parents. On the greens, Brooks Korpka last appeared at the 2025 PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. He carded rounds of 75 and 74, finishing with a total score of +9. This marked his second straight missed cut in a major this season, after an early exit at the 2025 Masters.

