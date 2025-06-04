Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals plan to watch ‘the trashiest show’ after putting son to sleep

Jena Sims shared a post on Instagram detailing how she intends to spend the rest of her night after a busy day of being a mom. Her plans involve putting her one-year-old son to sleep and finding a show to watch.

Some of Sims’ fans know her for being married to the five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. Others know her for the popular roles she played in TV shows such as The Vampire Diaries, Entourage, and One Tree Hill. She is also an entrepreneur, fashion influencer, and model.

On Tuesday, June 3, Jena Sims posted a picture on her Instagram story, where she appeared to be in bed. She was holding a glass of red wine while lying in front of a TV. In the caption, she revealed that she had just put her son to bed and was about to look for the perfect show to end her night.

“My child fell asleep almost instantly… Poured a fat French red, and about to watch the trashiest show I can find. Heaven is a place on earth 🎶 🤤”

Take a look at Sims’ post here.

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram story via Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka first met during the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022, and one year later, Sims gave birth to their son Crew in July, 2023.

Since Crew's birth, Sims has occasionally posted pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting his growth and progress. Four days ago, she shared an adorable family picture captioned:

“The Koepkas. 💚”

In the photos, Jena Sims sported a stylish lime green dress with cut out designs. On the other hand, Brooks Kopeka looked equally stylish in an all black outfit. The happy couple was captured smiling and laughing with Crew, who wore a white shirt and some shorts.

Jena Sims shares pictures from the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show

For the third year in a row, Jena Sims was featured as a model on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. She shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her time at the event.

In the photos, Jena Sims was captured sporting several brightly colored swimsuits with different patterns, hues, and high-cut shapes. She captioned the post:

“My good side 😉 @si_swimsuit”

Take a look at the post here:

Sims first hit the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in 2023, when she was pregnant with Crew. She ended up as a 2023 Swim Search finalist and was named one of the co-winners in the open casting call.

Notably, the 36-year-old model was named 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. She was also featured in the magazine’s 2025 issue.

