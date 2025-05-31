Jena Sims has drink to ‘match’ her dress after SI Swimsuit shoot

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is gearing up to take part in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show as part of Swim Week in Miami (May 31). Ahead of the event, Sims took part in a number of photoshoots and also shared a picture of her drink which matched her dress.

Ad

Ahead of the runway show, Sims was joined by her husband and son, as the family was photographed as part of a shoot at a poolside venue. Sims was sporting a lime green dress and she shared a picture of her drink of a matching color.

Sims shared the picture of on her Instagram stories with her 327k followers. As she and Brooks sat side by side over the counter, Jena clicked a photo of her drink. The glass could be seen topped with ice cubes and lemon slices. Take a look at her story and caption here:

Ad

Trending

"To match my dress 🍋‍🟩🍋‍🟩"

Screenshot from Jena's Instagram story/IG: @jenamsims

The LIV Golfer's partner also shared other posts on her Instagram stories, including heartfelt pictures of the family, and snaps from the SI Swimsuit VIP Dinner which took place on Friday, May 30.

Ad

"A little commotion for the dress 💚💚💚"

Screenshot from Sims Instagram showing her dress/IG: @jenamsims

Jena Sims' journey with Sports Illustrated began two years ago, when she was named the Swim Search co-winner. She went on to walk the ramp while she was nearly eight months pregnant with Crew. Sims also won the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year award recently.

Ad

When Jena Sims offered advice to aspiring models

Back in February 2024, Jena Sims was all set to be featured on the anniversary edition of SI magazine as a rookie. With years of knowledge in the modeling industry, Sims, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, offered some advice for aspiring models.

"Be yourself. And if you don’t know who you are, find out and be that. Don’t be what you think they’re looking for. I think I might have made that mistake my first year out, and then I’m like, ‘Nobody is better at being me than me’."

Ad

"And they saw through that, in a good way, and they chose me. So, figure out who you are and be that person and then, I guess, stay tuned for more of the Swim Search updates, because that’s what I highly recommend doing, is entering through the Swim Search process."

Apart from being a model and actress, Jena Sims is also a philanthropist and entrepreneur. Her work for HBBQs and Pageant of Hope for children facing challenges reflects her heartwarming side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More