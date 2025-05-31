Jena Sims flaunts her $249.62 lime green dress with Brooks Koepka 

Jena Sims is currently present in Miami, Florida, for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show as part of Swim Week. The SI event is set to take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the W South Beach.
Sims is set to take part in the show, and ahead of the event, she shared a picture of herself and husband Brooks Koepka with her 327K Instagram followers. This was one of many pictures she shared on her IG stories ahead of the event.
She was sporting a bright lime green dress designed by Michael Costello, available on Revolve for $249.62. Sims also shared a caption for the story, which read:
"A little commotion for the dress."
Here's a look at Sims' story post:
Aside from that, she shared two other stories showcasing her accessories and the purse she was carrying during the presentation. One of the stories featured hand and neck accessories from jewelry brand Scosha. The caption for this story read:
"And the accessories"
Along with these two stories, Jena Sims also posted about her unique fish purse. In the next story, she shared that she had purchased the bag from Amazon. The caption read:
"The bag was Amazon lololl"
The SI runway show is all set to start at 9 pm ET on May 31, and will also be streamed live on YouTube for those who cannot attend in person.
Jena Sims honors her family with heartfelt Instagram post
Jena Sims was recently named the Rookie of the Year 2024 by Sports Illustrated. She was featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine, and is also set to take part in the runway show on May 31.
Ahead of the event, Sims posted several images with her husband, Brooks Koepka, and son, Crew Sims Koepka. The model posted several images of herself and her family on Instagram, with a heartfelt caption. The caption read:
"The Koepkas. 💚"
After winning her Rookie of the Year award, Jena Sims posted an Instagram story on May 18 to demonstrate where she kept the trophy. She shared that she had placed it next to the Mark H. McCormack award, which Brooks Koepka won in 2019 for finishing the year as the world's top ranked golfer.
"Putting her right next to Brooks' #1 in the world trophy @si_swimsuit" Sims caption for the story.
Sims and Koepka got married in June 2022 and have one son.