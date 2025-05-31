Jena Sims flaunts her $249.62 lime green dress with Brooks Koepka 

Jena Sims is currently present in Miami, Florida, for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show as part of Swim Week. The SI event is set to take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the W South Beach.

Ad

Sims is set to take part in the show, and ahead of the event, she shared a picture of herself and husband Brooks Koepka with her 327K Instagram followers. This was one of many pictures she shared on her IG stories ahead of the event.

She was sporting a bright lime green dress designed by Michael Costello, available on Revolve for $249.62. Sims also shared a caption for the story, which read:

Ad

Trending

"A little commotion for the dress."

Here's a look at Sims' story post:

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Aside from that, she shared two other stories showcasing her accessories and the purse she was carrying during the presentation. One of the stories featured hand and neck accessories from jewelry brand Scosha. The caption for this story read:

Ad

"And the accessories"

Sims showing off her accessories (Image Credit: IG @jenamsims)

Along with these two stories, Jena Sims also posted about her unique fish purse. In the next story, she shared that she had purchased the bag from Amazon. The caption read:

Ad

"The bag was Amazon lololl"

The SI runway show is all set to start at 9 pm ET on May 31, and will also be streamed live on YouTube for those who cannot attend in person.

Jena Sims honors her family with heartfelt Instagram post

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims was recently named the Rookie of the Year 2024 by Sports Illustrated. She was featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine, and is also set to take part in the runway show on May 31.

Ad

Ahead of the event, Sims posted several images with her husband, Brooks Koepka, and son, Crew Sims Koepka. The model posted several images of herself and her family on Instagram, with a heartfelt caption. The caption read:

"The Koepkas. 💚"

Ad

After winning her Rookie of the Year award, Jena Sims posted an Instagram story on May 18 to demonstrate where she kept the trophy. She shared that she had placed it next to the Mark H. McCormack award, which Brooks Koepka won in 2019 for finishing the year as the world's top ranked golfer.

"Putting her right next to Brooks' #1 in the world trophy @si_swimsuit" Sims caption for the story.

Sims and Koepka got married in June 2022 and have one son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More