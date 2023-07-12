“I was lying in bed with my French bulldog”: Xander Schauffele reveals bad timing of finding about PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

Xander Schauffele was certainly not in a position to hear the shocking news of the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf when the news first broke publicly. With the deal being kept well under wraps, it was a surprise to both golf fans and pro golfers all over the world.

Xander Schauffele recalls being unaware of the deal when it was suddenly sprung onto him by his wife. Schauffele was at home relaxing with his French bulldog, when suddenly his entire golf career took a turn. The deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was not easy to digest for anyone.

Speaking about it at the Genesis Scottish Open press conference, he said via Twitter:

“My wife woke me up. I was lying in bed with my French bulldog. We were having a nice little canoodling session, and yeah, my wife woke me up in a pitch black room and informed me of the news.”

Needless to say, the breaking news had Schauffele scramble to his feet early in the morning. Unsure about whether it was even true, Schauffele only realized the severity of the situation when his phone started going off.

"I asked my wife to tell me where the news was coming from, what source it was. It was so early. I just remember laying there and I wanted to go back to bed, and then I was kind of like laying there, one eye, I was like -- then my phone just started going off. Unfortunately I had to wake the little guy up and had to get my day started," he said.

Xander Schauffele remains skeptical of LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger

The merger was not taken kindly by anyone, including Xander Schauffele. Amidst the chaos, PGAT commissioner Jay Monahan took the most amount of heat from the players who had decided to stay loyal to the PGA Tour. Speaking about the breach of trust, Schauffele said:

“I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return. I don’t trust easily. He had my trust. And he has a lot less of it now. I don’t stand alone when I say that. He’ll have to answer a lot of tough questions when he comes back.’’

Xander Schauffele hopes that moving forward there is more transparency between the players, the Tour, and Jay Monahan so that everyone is aware of the happenings in this deal.

