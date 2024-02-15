Adam Scott said he was a little bit sore at the end of the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. During the fourth round, and after basically a full day of golf with both rounds three and four coming in one day, he felt a little tightness in his hip.

Scott has not yet teed off at the Genesis Invitational, but he remains part of the limited field due to a sponsorship exemption. It looks as if he will soldier on and not have to withdraw from the event, as it's been four days since he was sore and he doesn't believe he has an injury that requires rest.

Scott said via the Injury Report on X (formerly Twitter):

"I'm not 25 anymore."

He also clarified that he thinks this issue is mostly down to age, since he is 43 years old, and not to a legitimate injury that is cause for concern. It stands to reason that Scott would do everything in his power to remain on the field.

He recently admitted that the Riviera, where Genesis takes place, is one of his favorite places to play. Even if his hip is sore, he loves playing there:

“It’s always a highlight of my year playing here. I love this track, and I love this event. It’s my favorite event I play on tour, so I’m so thankful to be a sponsor’s invite this week and get the chance to have another go around Riviera.”

Scott continued:

“The eucalyptus trees smell like they do in Australia; the grass is similar, and the weather can be similar as well. There is nice weather here. I just have this certain level of comfort. There’s more than just purely a great golf course for me.”

Adam Scott is comfortable there and he doesn't believe he's injured, so look for him to compete all four rounds this weekend without a hitch as he takes on one of the most enjoyable courses he gets to play on all season.

When does Adam Scott tee off at Riviera?

At the time of writing, Adam Scott has yet to take an official swing, so there's still time for something to happen even if he doesn't feel like he's truly hurt. Nevertheless, Scott is slated for tee time at 3:06 pm EST, so it's not long from now.

Adam Scott is ready to go at the Genesis Invitational

The competition will be stiff. Currently, Charley Hoffman has continued his unbelievable form. He barely played his way into this field by virtue of a T2 at WM Phoenix Open and a few other strong showings, and he's currently leading the pack at four under through nine holes.

Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and many others are also off to good starts through the earliest portion of the first round. Adam Scott will have to bring his A game if he's to emerge victorious.

Tiger Woods, in his return to PGA Tour action, is currently even through two holes at the Genesis Invitational, the event he hosts.