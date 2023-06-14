“I’m only 33” - Brooks Koepka wants his major championship wins to be in ‘double digits' ahead of US Open 2023

Brooks Koepka surprised many fans last month when he won the PGA Championship 2023. The golfer bagged the major and took his major championship tally to five. Now, ahead of the US Open 2023, the LIV Golf star has come out to reveal that he is eyeing ‘double digits’ in major championship wins.

Koepka, who has cemented himself as a Hall of Fame golfer, is looking to land a sixth major at the US Open this week. Speaking ahead of the tournament, the golfer said he wants more and added that he is ‘only 33,’ citing that he is still young to attempt to break some major championship-winning records.

During his press conference Tuesday, Brooks Koepka said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“Don’t get me wrong it’s better than four. Double digits is where I’m trying to get to and don’t think it’s out of the question for me. I’m only 33.”

It is pertinent to note that Koepka is undeniably one of the best golfers in the world. The LIV Golfer, who finished runner-up at the Masters this year, has been named a favorite to win this weekend. Needless to say, the five-time major winner seems confident of extending his stellar run of major form and landing his sixth championship trophy.

For the unversed, Koepka has won three PGA Championship trophies so far. He won it last month, in 2018 and 2019. Apart from this, Koepka has also clinched two U.S. Open tournament titles in 2017 and 2018.

If he completes his ‘double digit’ wish, Koepka will be joining an exclusive club with Jack Nicklaus (18), Tiger Woods (15) and Walter Hagen (11). It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fairs in the coming years.

Brooks Koepka says he 'only cares' about the majors right now

It is also noteworthy that the US Open 2023 comes amid the explosive PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger news. However, Brooks Koepka is not letting his brain get fogged by the political scenario of the golf world. The LIV star revealed that he doesn’t ‘really care’ about the matter. He added that he was only focused on his goal of getting closer to his goal of double-digit majors.

Speaking about the developments in the golf world ahead of the US Open, Koepka said:

“There’s four weeks a year I really care about, and this is one of them, and I want to play well.”

It is pertinent to note that Brooks Koepka received a reported $100 million to join LIV Golf during its early days. Having played on the controversial circuit for two seasons, the golfer is now fully focused on the majors. Fans will be eager to see how the five-time major champion performs at the LACC this weekend.

