Watch: Video shows a ‘dead’ right side of the fairway at LACC’s par-4 13th

The US Open 2023 will begin on Thursday, June 15, and will continue through the weekend, concluding on Sunday, June 18 at Los Angeles Country Club (LACC). A recent video of the course showed the right half of the fairway at the course par-4 13th hole to be dead.
In the clip shared on NUCLR Golf's Twitter account, two TaylorMade balls were dropped from uphill on the 13th hole. The balls are seen sliding down the right side of the fairway on the 13th hole of LACC without any effort, making it very easy for golfers to play on the course.
Fans expressed their concerns in the comments section: saying:
"A fairway should not be like that. Hope they remedy it before Thursday."
"That's not fair. At least rough doesn't look too bad there", wrote another.
"Dead? That round is super easy to play from," a fan jotted.
"This actually makes the course easier for pros…we need an open where the tee boxes are sandy, fairways are soggy, bunkers are hard pan, and the greens are running at an 8 with spotty, overgrown areas of poana - the people’s championship."
"That’s ridiculous"
It is important to note that this year's US Open will be played on Bermudagrass after 18 years.
Details analysis of Los Angeles Country Club holes
Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) is one of the oldest golf courses in the world. It was established in 1897.
LACC has two courses, North and South, of 70 par each. The 36-hole course was originally designed by Joe Sartori, Charles Orr., Norman Macbeth and Ed Turfts before it was redesigned by George C. Thomas Jr. and Herbert Fowler. Thomas Jr. redesigned the course again in 1927 with William P.Bell.
The USGA announced back in 2015 that the Los Angeles Country Club will host the 123rd US Open. It will be the first major tournament hosted at the golf course.
Here is a detailed analysis of all the 18 holes of the North Course of LACC, which will be hosting the US Open:
1st Hole
- Distance: 578 yards
- Par: 5
2nd hole
- Distance : 497 yards
- Par: 4
3rd hole
- Distance: 419 yards
- Par: 4
4th hole
- Distance: 228 yards
- Par: 3
5th hole
- Distance: 480 yards
- Par: 4
6th hole
- Distance: 330 yards
- Par: 4
7th hole
- Distance: 284 yards
- Par: 5
8th hole
- Distance: 547 yards
- Par: 5
9th hole
- Distance: 171 yards
- Par: 3
10th hole
- Distance: 409 yards
- Par: 4
11th hole
- Distance : 290 yards
- Par: 3
12th hole
- Distance: 388 yards
- Par: 4
13th hole
- Distance: 507 yards
- Par: 4
14th hole
- Distance: 623 yards
- Par: 5
15th hole
- Distance: 133 yards
- Par: 4
16th hols
- Distance: 542 yards
- par: 4
17th hole
- Distance: 520 yards
- Par: 4
18h hole
- Distance: 492 yards
- Par: 4
The 2023 US Open is the third major of the year and the first after the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger.