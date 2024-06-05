“I'm bad 100% on getting tickets” - Scottie Scheffler says he' has been pulled over a ‘couple’ of times for speeding in the past

Scottie Scheffler revealed that he has been pulled over for overspeeding a couple of times over the years. The American golfer made headlines last month during the PGA Championship 2024 when he was detained by police over reportedly overspending and allegedly injuring an officer on duty. He was later charged with second-degree assault and reckless driving, all of which were dropped last week.

Scottie Scheffler is all set to compete at this week's The Memorial Tournament, and he made a shocking revelation about his changes for overspending in the past while talking to the press. The 27-year-old stated that he had a "couple of speeding tickets".

He said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"I have had a couple of speeding tickets. My dad used to make fun of me cause my dad's really good with words, and so I've watched him get pulled over a couple of times and not get a ticket. And I've been pulled over a couple of times, and I'm bad, 100% on getting tickets. So I've had a few speeding tickets, parking tickets maybe. I can't remember the last time I was in a fight or anything like that. " (15:30)

Although Scottie Scheffler was detained by police, he was released just a few hours after his arrest and continued with his performance at the Major last month. He has been in incredible form this season, winning four tournaments so far.

He tied for eighth place at the PGA Championship, followed by a T2 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

"I appreciate the support during the past two weeks"- Scottie Scheffler as the charges against him dismissed

Scottie Scheffler in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Last Wednesday, May 29, all charges against Scheffler were dropped by the court after a thorough investigation. The incident was said to be a "big misunderstanding," and based on the evidence, the charges were dismissed. Speaking about the case, attorney Mike O'Connell said (via CNN):

"Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler. Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was, quote, a ‘big misunderstanding,’ close quote, is corroborated by the evidence.”

Upon the dismissal of the charges, Scottie Scheffler expressed his gratitude to fans for their support, saying (via CNN):

“I appreciate the support during the past two weeks and want to again encourage everyone to remember the real tragedy of May 17."

Although the charges were dismissed, the golfer believes it will be "ingrained" in this season. However, he also mentioned that people will forget this with time. During the 2024 Memorial Tournament press conference, Scheffler said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel at 16:20):

"I think that's part of also kind of the recovery process from the whole scenario; your brain tries to figure out how this happened, and I still, I'll probably never figure out why or how this happened. But it's just one of those deals that it'll always be kind of ingrained in my season this year with but with time, people will forget."

The 2024 Memorial Tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, June 6, and conclude on Sunday, June 9.