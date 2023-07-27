“I’m very bad playing golf”: Red Sox comeback hero Rafael Devers’ humorous reaction after hitting a home run

Rafael Devers helped lead the comeback for the Boston Red Sox. The team ended up sweeping the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves to continue their surge in the AL East. Devers' home run was more akin to a golf ball sitting on a tee than a hanging slider getting blasted out of the park.

Spencer Strider, a presumptive NL Cy Young candidate and reigning Rookie of the Year, threw an 87-mph off-speed pitch that barely got off the ground. Devers took a mighty hack at it, almost as if he was swinging his golf club.

Most players wouldn't have swung at the pitch. Credit is due to Strider for even inducing a swing on such a low and inside pitch. Nevertheless, with one mighty golf swing, Devers sent the pitch around the Pesky Pole in right field to cut the deficit to two runs.

Following the game, Devers joked about his golf swing in regards to the unique home run via Boston.com:

“I try to always be aggressive. And there’s sometimes I get to hit the ball out of the ballpark with a bad pitch, and today was one of those nights. I’m very bad playing golf. So I think that’s just my natural swing, and I’m glad that today the ball went out.”

The golf swing was extremely successful off of one of baseball's best pitchers, and it helped guide the Red Sox to a massive win as they try to climb out of the basement of the red-hot AL East.

Rafael Devers and his unique golf swing

Rafael Devers is known as one of baseball's premier bad-ball hitters, meaning he can hit just about anything near the plate and hit it well. His golf-style baseball swing has gone down and scooped up many pitches that left his opponents baffled and pitchers frustrated.

Ian Browne @IanMBrowne From our great stats and research team at MLB. Devers' HR was on a pitch 1.06 feet off the ground, 3rd-lowest in MLB hit for an HR this year

Given how prolific he is with a baseball bat swinging at pitches that might bounce on the ground, Rafael Devers could be a good golfer. He jokes that he's not good at the sport, but his swing suggests there could be a crossover there.

Golf is often a pastime of baseball players and other athletes alike. NFL quarterback Josh Allen, NBA point guard Stephen Curry and former MLB shortstop Derek Jeter have all been known to swing a club now and then.

Rafael Devers uses a golf-like swing

Devers is probably a long way away from considering a change or a retirement plan. He just signed a 10-year contract with the Red Sox and is still just 26 years old. He has plenty of baseball left, but golf just might be waiting for him on the other side.

If he can continue hitting low pitches like this, there's no reason he couldn't drop down even further and blast a golf ball through the skies.