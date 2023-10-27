“I’m not coming to Australia for a sightseeing tour” - Michael Block confirmed for ISPS Handa Australian Open

Michael Block has been locked in for a spot at the upcoming ISPS Handa Australian Open in Sydney. He recently revealed his true motivation for traveling to Australia, affirming his involvement in the event.

The 47-year-old golfer clarified that he isn't traveling to Australia only to make up the numbers. Rather, he's going there to showcase his abilities and express gratitude for the exemption.

“I’m not coming to Australia for a sightseeing tour, I’m coming to thank everyone for the exemption and prove to everyone I can play in Australia and travel with the game," said Michael Block (according to Golfmonthly.com).

Additionally, he is hopeful of seeing the Australian crowd rooting for him.

“And I don’t know how many Australians will know me by the end of the week. Hopefully, by Saturday and Sunday I’ve got all the Aussies on my side and they’re rooting for Block," he added.

The Californian Club pro made his PGA Championship debut at Oak Hill Country Club in May, finishing in a tie for 15th place, as Brooks Koepka won his fifth Major.

Now, the American professional golfer is set to showcase his skills alongside Cameron Smith, Minjee Lee, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott. The tournament is set to begin on November 30 at The Lakes Golf Club.

Additionally, he's already registered for the World Wide Technology Championship in November and will play in the Farmers Insurance Open as well as The American Express, the following year.

Michael Block revealed the reason why he is not on the PGA Tour

Michael Block recently appeared on ‘The First Cut' podcast where he admitted that he brought his best game to Oak Hill, but still struggled to finish 15th.

He further said that his A+ game wasn't good enough to win on the PGA Tour and that's why he isn't on the Tour.

"I rolled the rock better than I have did in my life. I hit short game shots I never hit in my life, I hit my irons great, I hit driver down the fairway, and I struggled to finish 15th," Block said.

"That's how good these guys on the tour are. That's 14 guys still beat me, and I brought my A+ game all around. So, that's why I'm not on the PGA Tour," he added.

After playing the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block also competed in two more PGA Tour events but failed to make an impression. He first missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and then finished last at the Charles Schwab Challenge.