“His A+ game maybe makes a cut” – Fans react to Michael Block opening up on why he’s not on the PGA Tour

California club pro Michael Block has explained that his A+ game wasn't good enough to win on the PGA Tour, which is why he wasn't suited for the Tour.

Block came into the limelight when he finished T15 at the 2023 PGA Championship in May, marking the best finish by a club professional since 1986. Since then, he has competed in two more PGA Tour events but has failed to make an impression.

In his latest interview on the 'First Cut' podcast, Block admitted that he brought his best game to Oak Hill, but it still wasn't enough to win.

He said, as per Golf Digest:

"I rolled the rock better than I have did in my life. I hit short game shots I never hit in my life, I hit my irons great, I hit driver down the fairway, and I struggled to finish 15th.

"That's how good these guys on the tour are. That's 14 guys still beat me, and I brought my A+ game all around. So, that's why I'm not on the PGA Tour. I don't want to be that guy, I don't want to have my A+ game and still finish 15th. If I have my A+ game against club professionals, I'm going to win."

Fans on social media gave mixed reactions to Block's reasoning. While few were critical of his logic, many appreciated that he knew where he stood.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"His A+ game maybe makes a cut"

"So like, I’m not good enough to be a professional athlete. Feel yeah Bro"

"Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. 15th pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Rest assured, if he actually felt he could make a living on the PGA Tour it would be goodbye club pro job."

"Just can’t get on board with this guy. Was a great story at the PGA but just wish it was someone a bit less of a … you know"

"My A+ game wins my flight… That’s what makes golf so much fun."

"Guy knows his place. If he thinks A++ game is 15th you always be losing"

"So arrogant it's crazy. Like dude, of course it's hard but you make so much money being in the top 50 even if you never win."

"Dude you’d be stoked to be 15th on tour. Give it a rest this guy has milked every ounce of this."

"He’s played in 27 Tour events and only made the cut 5 times. Other than the PGA Championship, his last made cut was in ‘15."

Where will Michael Block compete next?

The 47-year-old club pro will next be seen competing at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney. The tournament will begin on November 30 at the Australian and The Lakes Golf Clubs, marking Block's debut on the Australian Tour.

Michael Block said he is excited to compete at the Australian Open. He was quoted as saying by Golf Australia:

"The Australian Open is an historic event with a fantastic honour roll and I can’t wait to experience Australian golf for myself, as well as meeting plenty of my fellow PGA professionals from another part of the world."

Block was last seen competing at the RBC Canadian Open, where he failed to make the cut.