“I'm concerned”: Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson worried about Justin Thomas struggling at the Open

Former World no. 1 Justin Thomas is having a hard time at the Royal Liverpool Club in the Open Championship. His friend and the 2023 US Ryder team captain Zach Johnson has raised concern about the golfer's form too.

Post his second-round play, Johnson spoke in an interview about being worried about Thomas's terrible outing at the 151st edition of the major tournament.

Zach Johnson, who often shares rental houses with Justin Thomas, shared that he is concerned about his buddy's form ahead of the upcoming biennial event. As Golf Digest quoted, he said,

"Well, as a friend and roommate, I'm concerned just because he's my buddy and I know what he's capable of and that sort of thing."

However, despite raising concerns, Johnson is quite confident of Justin Thomas' capabilities. Johnson added:

"I might be slightly concerned, like I said, as a friend, but I'm not worried about him because I know what he does and I know what he's capable of."

Zach Johnson described Thomas as a Ryder Cup 'stalwart'. He called the game of golf 'really hard' as it has peak times and low times altogether, However, he hopes that Thomas' 'non-peak' time does not last long. He said:

"Obviously he's a stalwart in that event, right. I don't know his record off the top of my head, but I know it's pretty good ... those kind of moments like that, he's one of the best there is. Bottom line is, this game is really hard. There's going to be peaks. There's going to be some valleys. Let's hope whatever sort of non-peak he's in, it's short."

"I want to make the Ryder Cup" - Despite form concerns, Justin Thomas is hopeful of making his way to the upcoming biennial event

Justin Thomas has been part of two Ryder Cup-winning teams in his career, in 2018 and 2021. He is currently on the verge to be out of the Open Championship with a score of +11.

Despite a poor outing at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Thomas wants to be part of the Ryder Cup team. He shared that he is trying very hard just like his initial years on the PGA Tour.

As quoted by Golf Digest, he said,

"I want to make the Ryder Cup more than anything. I'm probably honestly trying too hard to do it. It reminds me a lot of my first or second year on tour. I've tried so hard to make that team for the first time. I'm in a very similar position."

Justin Thomas added that his records at the previous Ryder Cups are the best argument he has for getting a spot in the captain's pick. He shared that playing with partners relaxes him a little.

"I would like to think that my record is my best argument. I love the team events. I thrive in them. I just enjoy it. Playing with a partner could kind of ease me a little bit, relax me," said Thomas.

Justin Thomas concluded that it would be the first time since he first made it to the Ryder Cup team that he is relying on Captain's pick. However, he does not want to put Zach Johnson in any forced situation to pick him. He also joked saying that he is not going to write Johnson 'a love letter or anything' to pick him up at the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup team.