“I’m confident I will grow from this” - Vince India issues public apology post getting suspended after PGA Tour gambling incident 

Korn Ferry Tour professional golfer Vince India recently issued a public apology after being suspended by the PGA Tour for a gambling incident. Alongside Jake Staiano who received a three-month ban, the 34-year-old golfer was handed a six-month ban.

On October 27, both golfers were handed a ban by the leading American golf Tour as per their Integrity Program. India had started to serve his six-month ban from September 18, and Staiano had started to serve his three-month ban from September 11.

Recently, Vince India released a public apology on X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his deepest regret for his actions and acknowledged that it was his behavior and decision that got him and his dream of playing golf in "jeopardy".

"I have been truly blessed to be able to pursue a career in professional golf. It's an absolute privilege to play this game for a living. To that end, I'm deeply ashamed that my behavior and poor decisions put my dream in jeopardy. I regret them every day," he said.

Later on, Vince India apologized to the PGA Tour for violating the "Integrity Program" and also to his family, friends, sponsors and coaches.

"I want to apologize to the Tour for knowingly violating the Integrity Program. I'm sorry to all my friends, family, coaches, sponsors and anyone who has supported me throughout my career."

India added that he would learn from his mistakes and grow further from that. He said that he would set more time to get his body and mind in a better state this off-season and return as a better player.

"I'm confident I will grow from this. It's an opportunity to continue to tackle the heart of my problems. I'm going put more hours than ever into my body and mind this off-season, and ultimately come out a better person and player. I'm looking forward to 2024 and continuing my goal to play golf at the highest level."

Vince India thanked each and every one who reached out to him and appreciated their efforts.

Exploring details about Vince India's ban on the PGA Tour

Last week on October 27, the PGA Tour sent a confirmation email to the Korn Ferry Tour players, Vince India and Jake Staiano, who were banned for violating their Integrity Program rules.

As per the release, both the players were involved in betting on matches they did not participate in.

PGA TOUR Communications released a statement on X that detailed the ban given to both the Korn Ferry Tour players.

As per reports, Jake Staiano was involved in four bets. Hence, he has been handed a three-month ban that started on September 11, 2023 and will end on December 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, Vince India has been handed a six-month ban by the PGA Tour that started on September 11, 2023 and will run until March 17, 2023.