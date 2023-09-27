“I'm done” - Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick jokingly gets up to leave after the first question of the press conference

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick is on his way to compete at the 2023 Ryder Cup playing for the European team. He appears confident about helping his team win the event on home soil.

However, during a press conference on Tuesday, Fitzpatrick's happy memories faded in seconds when a reporter asked him to comment on Sheffield United's 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United. The Sheffield-born star tried to escape the journalist's questions but failed.

The reporter asked him:

"I'm just wondering what your mood is given the drubbing that they got."

Fitzpatrick then got up to leave the conference while controlling his laughter. He said:

"I'm done."

However, he could not escape from answering the question. Speaking about his home football team, Fitzpatrick said:

"I had the pleasure of being there on Sunday. Yeah, it wasn't good. But I'm just really excited to be here this week really. From getting here late on Sunday night it's been great so far."

"I know much more how to get ready for an event" - Matt Fitzpatrick is ready for the 2023 Ryder Cup

Fitzpatrick was part of the European Ryder Cup team in 2021 when they had a 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits. The 29-year-old golfer said he was pretty young at that time but has now learnt a lot and is ready to compete with more confidence.

Fitzpatrick also said he knows how to prepare for tournaments such as the Ryder Cup, and hopes to have a good finish this year.

Matt Fitzpatrick already had two Ryder Cup appearances before this year. He made his debut at the event in 2016 and then played again in 2021.

Fitzpatrick does not have a good record at the tournament though. He lost all of the five matches he played in his last two outings at the Ryder Cup.

Speaking about the tournament, the 2022 US Open winner said:

"You build it up to be this amazing thing that you wanted to be part of, thinking that you'll get a real good go at it, and obviously I never did. Looking back, you could argue that I probably wasn't necessarily ready for 2016.

"I was still really young ... and my game wasn't necessarily ready for that. I wasn't obviously the longest back then. I was pretty short. There's quite a lot of technical difference in my swing between now and then as well. But at the same time ... it's what you learn from. And I feel like I know much more how to get ready for an event like this now."

Matt Fitzpatrick has had a good season this year. He auto-qualified for the Ryder Cup, which is all set to start this week on Friday, September 29 in Rome, Italy.