“I can't wait to experience some of that magic” - Gareth Bale, Novak Djokovic excited for Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match

Ryder Cup will host a celebrity golf event ahead of the start of the tournament. Renowned celebrities from different sports, including Gareth Bale and Novak Djokovic, will compete in the tournament, which will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome Italy.

Gareth Bale is an avid golfer. After he retired from football earlier this year, he has been highly focused on golf. The Welsh star has played in numerous pro-am tournaments this year and is excited to compete in the Ryder Cup All-Star Match.

Collin Montgomerie and Carey Pavin will be the captains for the celebrity event, and Bale will be playing in Montgomerie's team. Speaking about the tournament, Bale said (via Sky Sports):

"The Ryder Cup is a special event, having experienced the incredible atmosphere at Europe's win in 2010, I can't wait to experience some of that magic again in Rome.

"The All-Star Match, under the captaincy of Colin Montgomerie, will be an amazing experience and I'm really looking forward to teeing it up with some great people. It's sure to be a top event and one the fans will really enjoy," he added.

Djokovic is also excited for the tournament and said in a press conference that he would love to test his golfing skills.

"I can't wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup, which has become legendary," said Djokovic.

"The course looks like a fantastic test of golf, and my playing partner Kipp, a seasoned pro, has won a lot on the G4D Tour recently, so I'm confident we can get a point for the team."

Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match tee times

Gareth Bale and Novak Djokovic will be playing in Collin Montgomerie's team in the All-Star match. Bale will team up with Montgomerie to play against Cavin Pavin and Andriy Shevchenko. The tournament starts at 12:50 p.m. CET.

Djokovic will team up with Popert to play against F1 driver Carlos Sainz G4D golfer Tomasso Perrino.

Here are the tee times of the 2023 Ryder Cup celebrity All-Star match:

Montgomerie/ Bale vs. Pavin/ Shevchenko: 12:50 CET

Hilbert/Fioravanti vs. Newton/Cruz 13:00 CET

Djokovic/Popert vs. Sainz/Perrino 13:10 CET

The 2023 Ryder Cup will start on Friday, Sept. 29 and will run through the weekend to have its final on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Marco Simone Golf Course in Rome, Italy. The US team will compete against the European team.

US Ryder Cup team

Scottie Scheffler (Automatic Qualification)

Brian Harman (Automatic Qualification)

Wyndham Clark (Automatic Qualification)

Patrick Cantlay (Automatic Qualification)

Max Homa (Automatic Qualification)

Xander Schauffele (Automatic Qualification)

Sam Burns (Captain's Pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain's Pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain's Pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain's Pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain's Pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain's Pick)

Europe Ryder Cup team

Rory McIlroy (European Point List)

Jon Rahm (European Point List)

Robert MacIntyre (European Point List)

Viktor Hovland (World Point List)

Tyrrell Hatton (World Point List)

Matt Fitzpatrick (World Point List)

Tommy Fleetwood (Captain's pick)

Sepp Straka (Captain's pick)

Justin Rose (Captain's pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain's pick)

Nicolai Højgaard (Captain's pick)

Ludwig Aberg (Captain's pick)

