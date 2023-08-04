“I'm not very far away at all from the lead” - Justin Thomas hopeful for FedEx Cup Playoffs despite T68 finish at Wyndham Championship Day 1

Justin Thomas came into the 2023 Wyndham Championship hoping to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The golfer, currently sitting 79th in the FedEx Cup standings, needs at least a solo-18th finish this week to qualify for the playoffs. Despite being under severe pressure, Thomas on Thursday revealed that he’s still hopeful of making the cut.

The two-time major winner was speaking after a wet and grey Round 1 at Sedgefield Country Club, when he said that he’s “not very far away at all from the lead.” The golfer who settled for an even-par 70, tied with around 20 other players on the field, said that the even par is “not going to kill” him.

Keeping his FedExCup Playoffs aspirations afloat, Justin Thomas said, as quoted by PGA Tour:

"I'm not very far away at all from the lead and from where I need to be. It was a little frustrating, having a hard time, you know, getting things going, and I felt like I had a couple chances there on my front nine, but especially my back nine there, to shoot 2- or 3-under par today, but even par's not gonna kill me, as long as it doesn't get too nice out here.”

Despite sounding optimistic, Thomas is off to a bad start at the Wyndham Championship. Having arrived at the back of a poor run of form, with three missed cuts in his last four starts, the 30-year-old golfer will have to make a 360 in play on Friday. Thomas can still make the top 70 of the playoffs if he makes a minimum solo-18th finish or a three-way tie for fourth on Sunday.

Justin Thomas unhappy with Wyndham Championship Day 1 conditions

The PGA Tour star went on to admit that the conditions at Sedgefield weren’t ideal. Commenting on the rains, Thomas said that it made for a “tough go.”

Justin Thomas said:

“We joke, you know you always think two arms and hands is enough until it's raining and you're playing golf and you’re caddying. If you could have another arm or two, it'd be great because you're trying to look at yardage books, umbrellas, a glove, a bag, a pinsheet, whatever it is. It's definitely a team effort out there.”

It is pertinent to note that Justin Thomas made his debut at the 2009 Wyndham Championship. The 15-time Tour winner noted earlier this week that his appearance as a teenager at the venue has increased his “drive and determination.”

For the unversed, Thomas has never missed the Playoffs in his PGA Tour career. It’ll be interesting to see if the golfer manages to maintain his record despite being in a tough spot.