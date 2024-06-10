“I'm not flashy by any means” – Collin Morikawa says he’s ‘always under the radar’ compared to players like Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa finished solo second at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday (June 9). The 27-year-old golfer made a charge in the final round, pushing Scottie Scheffler towards a potential playoff. He stood within a stroke on the 18th green, however, fell short and settled for the runner-up spot.

Following the event, Morikawa stated that it doesn’t help much that he’s ‘under the radar’ at PGA Tour events. Replying to a media query on the same, the golfer noted that he’s ‘not flashy by any means.’ The California golfer claimed that his game doesn’t stand out like others including Scheffler and he just ‘finds a way to get it done.’

Speaking in his post-event interview at Muirfield, Collin Morikawa said (at 4:30):

“I feel like I'm always under the radar. So, I just show up and do my thing. Look I'm not flashy by any means, the golf game doesn't spurt out long drives or any crazy putting or whatever. But I just find a way to get it done and that's what I stay true to.”

In the same interview, Morikawa went on to admit that he’s impressed by Scheffler’s game. The two-time Major champion said that the Masters champion’s ‘ball striking is incredible’ even when he’s not in balance.

Talking about Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa said (at 4:54)

“The guy could be off balance and the ball's right down the middle of the Fairway. So you really never know. But his ball striking is incredible. Growing up his short game and putting was always amazing but how good he hits his irons and the control he has is amazing. Distance controls is key and it's king and he's got that.”

Collin Morikawa's charge falls short at the Memorial

Morikawa carded 7-under on Sunday to settle for a second-place finish at the Memorial Tournament 2024. The 27-year-old golfer entered the final round four shots behind leader Scheffler. However, the 2021 Open Championship winner managed to beat the likes of Adam Hadwin and Sepp Straka to make a charge at the leader.

Morikawa put major pressure on Scheffler by cutting his lead in half with a 1-under effort on the front nine. However, the World No. 1 golfer countered with two bogeys and a birdie. Despite cutting the lead again with a birdie on 12, Morikawa remained a stroke behind through 15.

He watched on as Scheffler took his fifth win in seven tournaments, including the Masters and The Players Championship.

Notably, Morikawa admitted that he knew chasing Scheffler was “going to be tough” with his form. However, he seemed confident. The six-time PGA Tour winner also lauded the Muirfield golf course, which the champion had called ‘brutal.’

Collin Morikawa stated that he’d happily go into the US Open with his current form.