At the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, Chris Gotterup has managed to play some impressive golf. After the end of Round 3, Gotterup is in first position and has a four-stroke lead over Erik van Rooyen, Jorge Campillo, and Robert MacIntyre, who are all tied for second place.

However, despite his success, Gotterup seems to be focused on the bigger picture. After his great performance in Round 3, the 24-year-old in a media interaction expressed his excitement for Round 4. He also added that the upcoming round won't be easy given the golfers behind him.

Chris Gotterup said:

“I practiced all those days at home for a day like tomorrow. It’s going to be hard. There’s a lot of good guys behind me. I’m going to have to bring it.”

You can check out Round 3 highlights of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 below:

If Gotterup can win the competition, not only will he win his first event on the PGA Tour, but he will also gain exemption into the upcoming PGA Championship.

Exploring Chris Gotterup's record on the PGA Tour

Chris Gotterup is one of the rising stars on the PGA Tour. After an amateur career that saw him win competitions including the 2021 Fighting Irish Classic and the Puerto Rico Classic in 2022.

Since turning professional in 2022, the 24-year-old American golfer has competed in 26 PGA events. Unfortunately, he has never won an event on the tour yet. In his 26 appearances on the tour, Gotterup has managed to make the cut 16 times, which is pretty impressive given his young career.

Gotterup's best performance on the PGA Tour came at the 2022 John Deere Classic. After receiving an exemption into the tournament, Gotterup, who was playing his first season as a professional, managed to finish T4. This performance by the American made headlines and fans were impressed with him.

However, this year, Gotterup hasn't replicated the success he had in the past. In all competitions he played this season, Gotterup hasn't been able to register a top-10 finish. Hence, it will be extremely important for him to finish the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 on a winning note and qualify for the PGA Championship.