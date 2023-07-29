"I'm going to give my utmost effort" - Kim Seong-Hyeon breaks no-cut streak at 2023 3M Open, stays in contention for FedExCup playoffs

Kim Seong-Hyeon finally got back in the game after missing a cut in three successive tournaments. The South Korean golfer made the cut at the 2023 3M Open Championship after playing two rounds of 71 and 64, respectively.

He played an incredible bogey-free round on Friday, making seven birdies. Kim settled at the T14 position following 36 holes. Lee Hodges topped the leaderboard of the 3M Open Championship after two rounds, with a score of under 15.

Kim Seong Hyeon finished eight strokes behind the leader and hopes to win the championship on Sunday. The victory may provide him with enough points to get into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup rankings and compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Kim, who is currently ranked 82nd in the FedEx Cup Standings, expressed optimism about competing in the FedEx Cup playoffs after the second round of the 3M Open Championship.

"I had a very good start. I didn't miss any putts which set the tone for the day. I managed to stay bogey-free, which is always a pleasant accomplishment. We still have two tournaments left, and I'm going to give my utmost effort. I haven't been playing well lately, so I'm really glad to have finished well today, and I'm looking forward to the remaining rounds."

Kim, as stated by Korea JoongAng Daily, remarked about his performance at the 3M Open:

“Same thing as yesterday. I've got a great attitude out there. Me and my caddie, we're 70-something on the points list, like what do we have to lose, you know? We've committed to every shot we've hit so far, which has been great. We'll continue to do it, because what do we have to lose.”

FedExCup Standings

The 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm topped the FedEx Cup standings with a total of 3320 points, as of July 2023, followed by Scottie Scheffler.

Here are the top 70 of the FedEx standings as of July 29, 2023:

1 Jon Rahm 3320

2: Scottie Scheffler 3146

3 Rory McIlroy 2304

4 Max Homa 2128

5 Wyndham Clark 1944

6 Brian Harman 1827

7 Viktor Hovland 1795

8 Keegan Bradley 1774

9 Rickie Fowler 1732

10 Tony Finau 1570

11 Jason Day 1506

12 Nick Taylor 1463

13 Patrick Cantlay 1443

14 Tom Kim 1422

15 Sepp Straka 1413

16 Xander Schauffele 1406

17 Tyrrell Hatton 1381

18 Si Woo Kim 1351

19 Sam Burns 1284

20 Collin Morikawa 1246

21 Kurt Kitayama 1216

22 Adam Schenk 1209

23 Emiliano Grillo 1205

24 Tommy Fleetwood 1184

25 Denny McCarthy 1179

26 Chris Kirk 1161

27 Taylor Moore 1156

28 Seamus Power 1133

29 Corey Conners 1103

30 Jordan Spieth 1099

31 Justin Rose 1088

32 Sahith Theegala 1065

33 Russell Henley 1051

34 Matt Fitzpatrick 1049

35 Sungjae Im 1047

36 Adam Svensson 917

37 Adam Hadwin 908

38 Patrick Rodgers 897

39 Brendon Todd 893

40 Harris English 893

41 Cameron Young 889

42 Andrew Putnam 889

43 Eric Cole 875

44 Mackenzie Hughes 867

45 Alex Smalley 864

46 Tom Hoge 857

47 Taylor Montgomery 823

48 Thomas Detry 808

49 Byeong Hun An 796

50 Nick Hardy 786

51 Davis Riley 768

52 Hayden Buckley 754

53 Brandon Wu 753

54 Hideki Matsuyama 718

55 Mark Hubbard 697

56 Matt Kuchar 669

57 Matthew NeSmith 637

58 Aaron Rai 631

59 Vincent Norrman 623

60 J.T. Poston 618

61 Stephan Jaeger 617

62 Beau Hossler 605

63 J.J. Spaun 602

64 Sam Stevens 600

65 Austin Eckroat 594

66 Keith Mitchell 593

67 Ben Taylor 589

68 Ben Griffin 577

69 Sam Ryder 575

70 K.H. Lee 567