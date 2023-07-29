"I'm going to give my utmost effort" - Kim Seong-Hyeon breaks no-cut streak at 2023 3M Open, stays in contention for FedExCup playoffs

Kim Seong-Hyeon finally got back in the game after missing a cut in three successive tournaments. The South Korean golfer made the cut at the 2023 3M Open Championship after playing two rounds of 71 and 64, respectively.
He played an incredible bogey-free round on Friday, making seven birdies. Kim settled at the T14 position following 36 holes. Lee Hodges topped the leaderboard of the 3M Open Championship after two rounds, with a score of under 15.
Kim Seong Hyeon finished eight strokes behind the leader and hopes to win the championship on Sunday. The victory may provide him with enough points to get into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup rankings and compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Kim, who is currently ranked 82nd in the FedEx Cup Standings, expressed optimism about competing in the FedEx Cup playoffs after the second round of the 3M Open Championship.
"I had a very good start. I didn't miss any putts which set the tone for the day. I managed to stay bogey-free, which is always a pleasant accomplishment. We still have two tournaments left, and I'm going to give my utmost effort. I haven't been playing well lately, so I'm really glad to have finished well today, and I'm looking forward to the remaining rounds."
Kim, as stated by Korea JoongAng Daily, remarked about his performance at the 3M Open:
“Same thing as yesterday. I've got a great attitude out there. Me and my caddie, we're 70-something on the points list, like what do we have to lose, you know? We've committed to every shot we've hit so far, which has been great. We'll continue to do it, because what do we have to lose.”
FedExCup Standings
The 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm topped the FedEx Cup standings with a total of 3320 points, as of July 2023, followed by Scottie Scheffler.
Here are the top 70 of the FedEx standings as of July 29, 2023:
