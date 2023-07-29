Did Tony Finau make the cut at the 2023 3M Open? Golfer's major standing explored

Defending champion Tony Finau put on an incredible performance on Friday, July 28, hitting eight birdies and three bogeys to finish T3 on the 3M Open Championship leaderboard. He finished with a score of under 10 after 36 holes, comfortably making the projected cut of -4.

The inclement weather interrupted the tournament on Friday, and six golfers are yet to complete their game. However, still, Finau scored much above the borderline and entered the third round five strokes behind the leader Lee Hodges, who is maintaining the lead from the last two rounds.

Tony Finau canned eight birdies, including two sets of three consecutive birdies on the front and back nine. He scored 66 on Friday, which is the same as he scored on Thursday.

Finau carded five birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys in the open round to score 66. He finished in a four-way tie with Brandt Snedeker, JT Poston, and Kevin Streelman.

Lee Hodges has been dominating the field for the first two days. He had not made a single bogey so far, maintaining the lead with a score of under 15. Hodges sank eight birdies in the inaugural round and seven birdies in the second round.

Who made the cut at the 2023 3M Open?

Six players are yet to play in the 3M Open's second round. However, after 36 holes, 74 golfers made the cut. Lee Hodges took first place, followed by Tyler Duncan. Emiliano Grillo finished seventh tied with David Lipsky and Billy Horschel.

Here is a list of the golfers who cut the 2023 3M Open Championship:

1 Lee Hodges -15

2 Tyler Duncan -11

T3 Kevin Streelman -10

T3 J.T. Poston -10

T3 Tony Finau -10

T3 Brandt Snedeker -10

T7 Emiliano Grillo -9

T7 David Lipsky -9

T7 Billy Horschel -9

T10 J.J. Spaun -8

T10 Hideki Matsuyama -8

T10 Keith Mitchell -8

T10 Callum Tarren -8

T14 Adam Long -7

T14 Zac Blair -7

T14 S.H. Kim -7

T14 Nick Hardy-7

T14 Adam Svensson -7

T14 Cam Davis -7

T14 Grayson Murray -7

T14 Aaron Baddeley -7

T22 Tyson Alexander -6

T22 Eric Cole -6

T22 Kevin Yu -6

T22 Ludvig Aberg -6

T22 Sam Ryder -6

T22 Patrick Rodgers -6

T22 Matt Kuchar -6

T22 Vincent Norrman -6

T22 Martin Laird -6

T22 Brandon Wu -6

T22 Frankie Capan III -6

T33 Beau Hossler -5

T33 Dylan Wu -5

T33 Garrick Higgo -5

T33 Stephan Jaeger -5

T33 Aaron Rai -5

T33 Jason Dufner -5

T33 Kevin Chappell -5

T33 MJ Daffue -5

T33 Peter Kuest -5

T33 Ryan Gerard -5

T33 Trevor Cone -5

T33 Kramer Hickok -5

T33 Justin Suh -5

T33 Doug Ghim -5

T33 Ben Griffin -5

T33 Tom Hoge -5

T33 Matt Wallace -5

T33 Mackenzie Hughes -5

T33 Stewart Cink -5

T33 Alex Noren -5

T33 Doc Redman -5

T33 James Hahn -5

T33 Max McGreevy -5

T33 Chesson Hadley -5

T33 Russell Knox -5

T33 Augusto Núñez -5

T59 Nate Lashley -4

T59 C.T. Pan -4

T59 Trey Mullinax -4

T59 Chad Ramey -4

T59 Brice Garnett -4

T59 Ben Taylor -4

T59 Matti Schmid -4

T59 Kaito Onishi -4

T59 Paul Haley II -4

T59 Henrik Norlander -4

T59 Jim Herman -4

T59 Sam Stevens -4

T59 Matthias Schwab -4

T59 Justin Lower -4

T59 Kevin Tway -4

T59 S.Y. Noh -4