"I'm going to be living in a garage" - John Daly reveals doing more than agreed for cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

John Daly was a big piece of the latest Happy Gilmore 2 teaser trailer that was released on Tuesday. Ahead of the soon release of the long-awaited sequel, Daly was alongside Adam Sandler and others in the latest promotion. It was a brief appearance, but Daly is slated to be a much bigger piece of the movie.

Daly was one of the few non-Sandler characters to actually get some lines in the trailer, and it seems that the golfer will serve as motivation to spur Happy Gilmore back to high-level golf.

Daly told Gilmore, who believes he's out of his prime, to "grip it and rip it." That's Daly's catchphrase of sorts, and he used it to try and motivate the golfer, but his role doesn't end there.

Daly revealed:

"Bud Martin from Wasserman approached me about doing Happy Gilmore 2. I said, 'For Adam [Sandler], yeah I'll do it, I'll do a couple of things for him.' But I'm doing a lot more [than a cameo], I guess I'm going to be living in a garage and that's about all I can say. It's going to be funny, I'm telling you right now, get ready to cry laugh."

Daly isn't revealing his role in the movie and won't provide any details on what else he's doing other than that snippet from the teaser, but fans can rest assured that they'll see a lot more of him than they anticipated.

What golfers will be in Happy Gilmore 2 with John Daly?

While they didn't have as much of a role in the trailer as John Daly did, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler served as the premier players in golf, the ones Happy Gilmore can't keep up with anymore.

John Daly is set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via Imagn)

They aren't the only ones slated for an appearance in the movie. Jack Nicklaus, Brooks Koepka, John Daly, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are expected to be small parts of the cast.

The main cast includes actors and celebrities, some of whom are reprising their roles from nearly three decades ago:

Ben Stiller

Margaret Qualley

Benny Safdie

Dennis Dugan

Bad Bunny

Travis Kelce

Nick Swardson

Kym Whitley

Lee Trevino

Connor Sherry

Ethan Cutcosky

Tiger Woods is also in the film, but only in bust form. The beginning of the new teaser-trailer showcases Gilmore's ironic and poorly-done statue next to that of legends of the game, including Woods, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, who is also listed in the cast.

The movie releases on July 25. It will be on Netflix exclusively, as Sandler has an agreement with the streaming company. Several of his recent releases, namely Spaceman and Hustle, have been streaming exclusives.

