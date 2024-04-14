“I'm going to remind myself I'm a dog”: Max Homa talks about being in contention to win the Masters 2024 

Max Homa, who is participating in his fifth Masters tournament in 2024, has been a strong contender to win his first Major this week. The American golfer has delivered an impressive performance, sharing the lead with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler after the second round.

He has maintained his good form heading into the final round that is scheduled for Sunday, April 14th. Homa will enter the final round just two strokes behind the leader, Scottie Scheffler.

In the third round of the Masters, Max Homa shot a 73, settling for a score under par 5. Following Saturday's round, he expressed optimism about his chances of winning this week.

Golf analyst Dylan Dethier shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account that Homa was delighted by the appreciation he received during the Masters.

Speaking of the Major, Homa said:

"I came here with the gratitude and appreciation that I get to do it. I'm happy I get to do it tomorrow. I'm going to remind myself I'm a dog and I'm ready for this moment."

Max Homa has participated in the Masters four times before 2024, but he only made the cut in two of them. His best performance came in 2023 when he finished in a tie for 43rd place.

He began playing golf professionally in 2013 and has won nine tournaments so far. He has played in all four Majors but still seeks his first win.

What are Max Homa's odds of winning the Masters 2024?

Heading into the final round just two strokes behind the leader Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa stands a favorable chance to win this week. He has been in great form and is already enjoying his best outing at the Augusta National.

According to CBS Sports, with odds of +550, Homa is this week's favorite to win the Major, while Scheffler remains the ultimate favorite bet with odds of -105.

Scottie Scheffler has been playing incredibly well this season, boasting two consecutive victories on the PGA Tour earlier this year. Meanwhile, Max Homa has had a decent season so far in 2024. He has participated in eight tournaments this year and made the cut in seven of them. However, he only has one top-10 finish.

Here are the odds for the Masters 2024 final round:

Scottie Scheffler -105

Collin Morikawa +350

Max Homa +550

Ludvig Aberg +1000

Bryson DeChambeau +1800

Xander Schauffele +2500

Cameron Smith +9000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Tommy Fleetwood +10000

Cameron Young +12500

Cam Davis +15000

Byeong Hun An +22500

Patrick Cantlay +27500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +75000

Patrick Reed +100000

Lucas Glover +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Chris Kirk +200000

Matthieu Pavon +200000

Rory McIlroy +250000

Joaquin Niemann +250000

Max Homa will tee off at 2:25 p.m. ET in a group with Ludvig Aberg, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, who will tee off at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 14th for the final round of the Masters 2024.