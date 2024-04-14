WATCH: Scottie Scheffler reacts in disbelief as Bryson DeChambeau holes out on 18 at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler was shocked to witness Bryson DeChambeau's brutal hole-out during the third round of the Masters 2024. The LIV golfer had initially seized the lead in the ongoing Major after the first round and, surprisingly, extended his lead even further after the second round.

However, things took a downturn on Saturday, April 13, as he fired a round of 75, his worst of the three rounds, slipping down four positions on the leaderboard to take the solo fifth spot.

Bryson DeChambeau's unfortunate hole-out during the third round was shocking, which caused him to slip down on the leaderboard. Following the round, Scottie Scheffler watched the shot with a CBS Sports news anchor, and upon seeing the brutal hole-out, Scheffler exclaimed, "Oh... my goodness." This reaction displayed how bad the hole-out was.

Sky Sports Golf shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Scottie Scheffler's reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's hole out."

It is important to note that following Saturday's round, Scottie Scheffler took the lead in the game with a score of under 7. The current World No.1 is heading to win the second Major of his career. He previously won the Masters in 2022.

A quick recap of Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Masters 2024

Scheffler commenced his Masters journey with an impressive round of 66 on Thursday, April 11. He delivered a bogey-free performance, carding a 6-under 66 to kickstart the highly anticipated major event.

Scheffler opened with a par on the first hole and then secured the tournament's inaugural birdie on the second hole. He maintained a steady pace on the front nine, adding two more birdies. Starting the back nine, he continued his momentum with consecutive birdies on the 12th and 13th holes. He made two additional birdies on the 15th and 16th, which led him to settle for a score of 6-under 66.

In the second round, Scheffler began with a birdie on the second hole but encountered setbacks with two bogeys on the fifth and seventh. He managed to regain ground with a birdie on the eighth. Scheffler recorded three birdies and three bogeys on Friday, sharing the lead with Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau.

Maintaining his dominance in the third round, Scottie Scheffler started with a birdie on the first hole. He added another birdie on the third but faced a setback with a bogey on the fourth. However, a double bogey on the tenth posed a challenge, which he fortunately countered with an eagle on the 13th.

Scheffler's Saturday performance included four birdies, three bogeys, a double bogey, and an eagle, extending his lead heading into the final round on Sunday, April 14. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau settled into fifth place with a score of under 3.

The Masters is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, April 14, and fans eagerly await to learn who will win this year.

