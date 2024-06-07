“I’m gonna have to block my own husband” - Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena schemes behind his back, detailing wholesome Father’s Day gift

American professional golfer Brooks Koepka is married to actress Jena Sims. The couple met at the 2015 Masters, and they tied the knot in 2022. On July 27, 2023, the couple announced the birth of their first child and son, Crew. Recently, Jena shared a story revolving around the perfect Father's Day gift.

On the social media platform Instagram, Jena shared a story in which she mentioned she would have to block her husband from watching the story because she found the perfect Father's Day gift for Brooks Koepka. Speaking about her gift, a digital frame, Jena Sims said:

"Ok, I am gonna have to block my own husband from watching this because I found the absolute best Father's Day gift. It is quite literally the most aesthetic digital frame I have ever seen."

Further in her stories, Jena Sims spoke about the unique and aesthetic features of the digital frame. She also revealed the photos she had put of her family in the frame.

Brooks Kopeka and Jena Sims recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On June 4th, 2024, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and Jena shared stories and photos of their wedding on Instagram.

Exploring Brooks Koepka's performance in the 2024 season until now

The 2024 LIV Golf season has been good so far for Brooks Koepka. In the ongoing tour, Koepka has made the cut in every event and also managed to win one. At LIV Golf Singapore, which was the most recently held LIV event, Koepka finished in first place with an overall score of 66-64-68 198 (-15).

His worst result on the LIV Golf Tour came at LIV Golf Miami where he finished T45. Koepka also played at the 2024 Masters and The PGA Championship where he finished T45 and T26 respectively. Here is the detailed list of Brooks Koepka's finishes in 2024:

2024 LIV Golf Tournaments:

Date: 2/2 - 4/2

Event: LIV Golf Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba)

Position: T5 69-68-68 205 (-8)

Date: 8/2 - 10/2

Event: LIV Golf Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club)

Position: T12 68-67-69 204 (-6)

Date: 1/3 - 3/3

Event: LIV Golf Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC)

Position: T12 69-66-66 201 (-9)

Date: 8/3 - 10/3

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Country Club)

Position: 28 65-68-71 204 (-6)

Date: 5/4 - 7/4

Event: LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course)

Position: T45 69-77-77 223 (+7)

Date: 26/4 - 28/4

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club_

Position: T9 70-66-66 202 (-14)

Date: 3/5 - 5/5

Event: LIV Golf Singapore Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

Position: 1 66-64-68 198 (-15)

2024 PGA Tournaments:

Date: 11/4 - 14/4

Event: Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)

Position: T45 73-73-76-75 297 (+9)

Date: 16/5 - 19/5

Event: PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club)

Position: T26 67-68-74-66 275 (-9)