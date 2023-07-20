“I'm an honorary lifetime member. I take pride in that”: Patrick Reed still unhappy over being fined and suspended by DP World Tour

Patrick Reed is not necessarily happy about the fine and suspension that was handed out to him by the DP World Tour. He is currently at the 2023 Open Championship and has carded one under par 70 during the opening round.

In the post-round interview, Reed talked about his status with the DP World Tour ever since he joined the LIV Golf Series. The former Masters Champion was served a £100,000 fine by the European Tour after a sanction was upheld in April. Speaking about it, Patrick Reed said (via Scotsman):

“I've always wanted to play and keep my European Tour status. I'm an honorary lifetime member. I take pride in that. PGA Tour, yeah of course I'd love to play.”

The fine and suspension come amidst the PGA Tour and PIF merger to bring about a big change in the world of men's professional golf. The merger has left a lot up to speculation and Patrick Reed shares his frustration with other golfers about the same.

“For me it's hard to really know because you hear one day it's a merger, the next day you hear it's not a merger, the next day you hear it's a collaboration, then you hear everyone is working in parallel, then you hear this ends the lawsuits," Reed said.

Patrick Reed frustrated with lack of information about new PGA Tour PIF merger

While the new merger is expected to allow the LIV Golf Players to reapply for membership on PGA Tour and the European Tour, the process will take longer than expected. Needless to say, this has led to Reed being fined by the Scottish Open as well.

"After I’d heard about this merger, the next morning I get an email from Keith Waters (DP World Tour chief commercial officer) and Keith Pelley (DP World Tour CEO) suspending me through Scottish (the Genesis Scottish Open) and fining me some more. Great merger, right? Still getting suspended and fined," Reed said.

The lack of information has left Patrick Reed guessing when the merger will be finalized. The merger is a rather complicated one and is expected to take up to a year to finalize.