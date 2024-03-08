“I'm inspired and highly motivated” - Jay Monahan emphasizes importance of regaining trust in PGA Tour in the Full Swing Season 2

Jay Monahan is featured in the second season of Full Swing, which premiered March 6 on Netflix. The series dedicated time to the process that led to the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, in which Monahan played an essential role. "I'm inspired and highly motivated," he said.

Jay Monahan (Image via Getty).

Full Swing shows footage of Monahan as part of coverage of the announcement of the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF. He assesses whether the commissioner needs to regain the trust of the players and this is what he said (via Full Swing):

"The proof is in the pudding. Trust is not built in a sound bite. It's built on results and results driven in the right way. And i'm confident that myself and our team, alongside our players, are going to get there. And I'm inspired and highly motivated to reach that outcome."

The framework agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF was announced on June 6, 2023 by Jay Monahan and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Negotiations were scheduled to be completed by December 31, but the deadline was extended as a final agreement had not been reached.

Jay Monahan, the 'framework agreement' and PGA Tour Enterprises

While negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF drag on, the circuit is taking concrete steps with its other new partner, the Strategic Sports Group (SSG). The most recent of these was unveiled to coincide almost exactly with Jay Monahan's appearance on Netflix Full Swing Season 2.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will also be on the board of the new PGA Tour Enterprises. This is the venture that was born as a result of the agreement between the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group (SSG), announced on January 31.

The PGA Tour Enterprises Board of Directors was announced on Wednesday, March 6. All PGA Tour Player Directors (Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods) are part of the board. In addition, Monahan himself and independent director Joe Gorder represent the tour.

Joe Ogilvy holds the newly created position of Director Liaison, who will take a seat on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises boards.

Finally, four SSG representatives will also be on the PGA Tour Enterprises board. They are John W. Henry, Arthur M. Blank, Andrew B. Cohen and Sam Kennedy.

Monahan will serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Woods will serve as vice chairman. The chairman will be elected in the near future.