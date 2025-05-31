  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Jack Nicklaus
"I’m with Jack Nicklaus"; "No, I like it" – Fans react to Golden Bear slamming on-course PGA Tour interviews

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 31, 2025 04:48 GMT
Jack Nicklaus (Image via Imagn, x@DividendInves11, x@gasstationunagi)

Jack Nicklaus has slammed the current trend of on-course interviews on the PGA Tour. He said that he was not a fan of them and that players of his time would have responded physically if these interviews had taken place back then.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 began on Thursday, May 29, at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Jack Nicklaus is the host of the penultimate Signature event and has been present at the venue, taking part in the broadcast.

On Friday, May 30, Nicklaus was asked for his views on the in-round interviews when Ben Griffin was doing one during his round. The Golden Bear criticized the practice, stating that it could affect a golfer's game.

"I can’t stand that, the interview on the golf course. Let me tell you how I think, how I feel," He said, as per Sports Illustrated. "I mean, seriously, here’s a guy [Ben Griffin] who's leading the golf tournament, he’s just hit the edge of the rough, he’s got a very difficult shot on a very difficult hole, and you’re talking to him about stuff that totally takes his mind off of what he was doing.”
Fans online had divided opinions on Jack Nicklaus' comments. While many supported the 18-time major champion, a few felt it was simply a demand of the times.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"I’m with Jack," one fan wrote.
"No - I like it. If the player doesn’t want to do it, they don’t have to," another fan posted.
"Yep, it's dumb," this fan commented.
"Yes, I do, after the round, at the Friday desk, whatever they call it is good," one fan remarked.
"Yes 100%. Do you see sideline reporters interviewing NBA or NFL players in between plays or timeouts?" another fan opined.
"Yes and no. The reporter needs to know when to ask questions. Clearly, the timing with Ben Griffen sounds bad; but in general, I think it helps the broadcast to interview the players during the round," one user wrote.
"It's very difficult," - Jack Nicklaus reacts to Rory McIlroy skipping the Memorial Tournament 2025

On Tuesday, May 27, Jack Nicklaus was asked for his opinion on Rory McIlroy skipping the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He said he had learned about it a week earlier but was still surprised by the decision.

"Yeah, it surprised me," he said. "But guys have got schedules and got things they do. And I haven't talked to him for him to tell me why or why not. That's just his call."
"I don't hold anything against Rory for that..., I really don't have a comment on this. It's very difficult, very difficult. I'm a big Rory fan, always have been and I'm sure that I will remain that way."

The Memorial Tournament will conclude on Sunday, June 1, with the winner taking home $4 million. Currently, Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor share a two-shot lead after 36 holes at Muirfield Village.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
