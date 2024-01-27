“I’m leaving, sorry for your loss” – Ashley Perez takes multiple jibes at Pat Perez amid divorce reports, posts several Instagram stories

Amid the divorce rumors, Ashley Perez posted several stories on Instagram, taking several indirect digs at her golfer husband, Pat Perez.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that Pat Perez and his wife Ashley had filed for divorce after almost ten years of marriage. They had two children together, and the divorce came out of the blue without any rift rumors before.

On Friday, January 26, Ashley posted a couple of Instagram stories. The first story was a reel that said:

"I am 53 and I spent almost half of my life with a narcissist."

She posted the reel on her Instagram story feed, adding that she did something similar.

"Hmm. Sounds familiar. Except for the "Mr big" part. I absolutely never referred to "him" as that," she wrote.

She also shared another story that had a screenshot of the news portal reporting their divorce. She confirmed the news, saying,

"I'm leaving, sorry for your loss"

Last year, Ashley came into the news when she said she wanted to witness Rory McIlroy get punched in the face after a heated argument with Jim 'Bones' Macay and Joe LaCava.

"I can't possibly be the only one that would absolutely love to watch Rory get punched in the face."

Pat Perez has a net worth of over $13 million, while his divorce details are yet to be revealed.

When will Pat Perez play next?

Pat Perez will next compete at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, which is scheduled to be played from February 2 to 4 at El Cameleon Golf Club in Mexico. Last year, he finished seventh in the season opener.

Overall, Perez ended the season in 28th place in the LIV Golf standings. Although he went winless for yet another year, he made three top-ten finishes in the season. He was part of the 4Aces GC, which topped the season standings with 192 points.

Here's a look at Perez's performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T7

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club): T13

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National): T31

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T3

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course): T36

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club): T18

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club): T18

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T23

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club): T6

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course): 45

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster): T43

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms): T29

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): T40

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course): T30