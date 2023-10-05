Pat Perez’s wife makes shocking Rory McIlroy admission - “I would absolutely love to watch him get punched in the face”

Rory McIlroy's issues with the American caddies at the Ryder Cup has become the talk of the town, with Pat Perez's wife weighing in on the issue. At the Cup, the Irishman got into a scrap with a few American caddies both on and off the course. Things got extremely heated, and McIlroy had to leave.

It's been a divisive incident, and the LIV Golf star's wife has made her opinion clear. In a comment on Instagram, she said that she'd like to see someone hit McIlroy.

Expand Tweet

The post has since been deleted, but her comment was seen by many:

“I can’t possibly be the only one that would absolutely love to watch Rory get punched in the face. I mean that in the nicest way possible… kinda."

There is a rivalry between McIlroy and anyone on the rebel tour. He's been the biggest detractor and he's called out many golfers by name. Mcllroy has not kept his feelings on the matter silent, and now, feelings about him are being revealed publicly.

Perez's wife Ashley is very active on social media. In fact, it was her account that first broke the news of Perez's defection to LIV Golf. Now, she's commenting on McIlroy and she is none too pleased.

What happened with Rory McIlroy?

During the Saturday evening festivities at the Ryder Cup, Patrick Cantlay hit an impressive shot that seemed to give the Americans a lead and some points. They'd been roundly defeated thus far, and it was a key moment for them to potentially turn it around.

Rory McIlroy got into it with USA caddies

Their team erupted in celebration, with golfers and caddies joining in. Joe LaCava, an American caddie, was particularly happy. He was also in somewhat close proximity to Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy took offence at the whole thing as he was trying to line up a shot that could tie it and salvage half a point. He barked at LaCava, who told him to relax in response.

Things escalated, and the European team could not save that point. Off the green, Jim Bones Mackay, who has caddied for Phil Mickelson, also got into it a brawl with the Irish golfer.

Eventually, Shane Lowry had to take Rory McIlroy out of the area to cool things down. Team Europe then used that as fuel and earned the win the following day. Mcllroy only lost once over the weekend.