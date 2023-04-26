"I'm looking for my 2018 swing" - Bryson DeChambeau on being in a 'tough spot' in his career

Bryson DeChambeau was recently seen in the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament, where he finished T26. The golfer has not found success in recent times and also missed the cut in the 2023 Masters, which concluded earlier in April.

After the tournament in Adelaide, DeChambeau shared his views on his performance in an exclusive interview with Golf Australia. He said:

"I'm looking for my 2018 golf swing. When I won four times and had a chance to win seven."

Bryson DeChambeau seemed frustrated as he felt he had been in a 'tough spot' lately. However, he was quite optimistic about getting better,

"It's a bit frustrating for me, I went on a hitting it far journey. I've been in a tough spot for a few years with my hand, and a lot of other stuff and it’'s a grind. But I am getting back there," he said.

Bryson DeChambeau opens up about his poor performance in recent years

In an exclusive interview with Golf Australia, Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his losses and performances over the past three years.

When questioned about the fans yelling at him to hit the driver on par -3, he explained that it was difficult. The golfer also feels that his aggressive approach has not been helping him. He emphasized that he has not been at the top of his game for the past two to three years.

"I do, I want to have fun, I want to give them the best experience possible, but I am grinding so hard to play the golf I know I can play, because I don't feel like I've played at all up to my standard for the past two, three years," Bryson DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau remembered his previous wins and expected himself to win more tournaments. He said that he has started from scratch once again and hopes to be at the top of his game soon.

"Winged Foot (2020 US Open) obviously played well, Arnold Palmer played well, won those events, but man I should be winning a lot more than that. I know I am that good, and I know I have the ability, it’s just going through a retooling.

"I am starting pretty much from scratch again, with speed obviously."

DeChambeau feels that his game in 2018 possessed an element of control and he is still figuring out what he did five years ago that made him so consistent:

"I had to figure out what I did in 2018 that made me so repeatable. There was a level of control that I had through the impact zone that few people have had and that’s why I won so many times and played so well."

He also remembers that the down phase began after he competed in the Ryder Cup and he is still searching for form since then.

"Then I lost it in late 2018, I lost it about the Ryder Cup time and could never get it back," he said.

Bryson DeChambeau further emphasized being on a distance-hitting journey and hopes to get better soon:

"I went on a distance journey because of it, and I wanted to hit is as far as I can and maybe, breaking it down, exposing what was the problem that I was missing."

As previously mentioned, DeChambeau finished the recently concluded LIV Golf Adelaide in the T26 position. He scored a seven-under-par round of 65 which was almost 14 shots behind individual winner Talor Gooch.

