“Sounds like a LIV problem” – Fans react to Talor Gooch dropping OWGR spots despite winning LIV Golf Adelaide

Talor Gooch won his first LIV Golf event in Adelaide, Australia, on Sunday, April 23. The American golfer finished three strokes ahead of Anirban Lahiri to clinch the trophy.

Talor Gooch finished with a 197 after scoring 62-62-73 in three rounds. Lahiri finished with a score of under 16, while Gooch won with a scoring deficit of 19.

While the triumph increased Talor's bank account by millions of dollars, it did not help him improve his OWGR ranks. He fell to 59th place in OWGR soon after winning the LIV Golf Adelaide event.

LIV Golf Latest posted on their Twitter account on Talor Gooch's ranking, writing:

"Talor Gooch won the biggest golf event in the world this week and dropped two places in the ‘official’ golf rankings to 59th. Time for a major rethink."

Fans jumped into the comments section of the post to say:

"Sounds like a LIV problem."

It is important to note that LIV Golf tournament points are not added to the OWGR, causing players' rankings to fall.

Some admirers mocked the post, saying it was the biggest event of the year. They commented:

"Biggest golf event", okay, but it's a golf exhibition, so...?"

"Because it's a 3 round, no cut, no qualification EXHIBITION!!"

"True definition of hyperbole."

"It’s easy.. play 4 rounds and have a cut. Problem solved."

Here's the full leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide event:

1. Talor Gooch

2. Anirban Lahiri

T3. Pat Perez

T3. Patrick Reed

T3. Cameron Smith

T3. Cameron Young

T7. Dean Burnmester

T7. Chad Schwartzel

T7. Peter Uihlein

10. Dean Johnson

T11. Abraham Ancer

T11. Sergio Garcia

T11. Brooks Koepka

T11. Kokrak

T11. Phil Mickelson

T11. Kevin Na

T11. Louis Oosthuizen

T11. Henrik Stenson

T11. Harold Varner II

T11. Bubba Watson

T21. Charles Howell II

T21. Marc Leishman

T21. Sebastian Munoz

T24. Chase Koepka

T24. Danny Lee

T26. Bryson DeChambeau

T26. Mito Pereira

T26. Ian Poulter

T26. Brendan Steele

T30. Joaquin Niemann

T30. Bernd Weisberg

T32. Richard Bland

T32. Thomas Pieters

T32. James Piot

T32. David Puig

T36. Graeme McDowell

T36. Carlos Ortiz

T36. Lee Westwood

39. Paul Casey

T40. Branden Grace

T40. Scott Vincent

T42. Laurie Canter

T42. Matthew Jones

44. Median Morgan

T45. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

T45. Matthew Wolff

47. Martin Kramer

48. Sihwan Kim

Who is No. 1 in OWGR?

Jon Rahm topped OWGR after winning The Masters. The Spaniard regained the No. 1 title by surpassing Scottie Scheffler, the former Masters winner.

Rory McIlroy maintained the third position, followed by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. McIlroy missed the cut at The Masters and has been on break since then.

Max Homa, the 2023 Farmer's Insurance Open winner, settled in the seventh position. Cameron Smith is a LIV Golf player who is in the top 10 of OWGR.

Here is the list of top golfers, according to OWGR:

1. Jon Rahm

2. Scottie Scheffler

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Matt Fitzpatrick

7. Max Homa

8. Cameron Smith

9. Will Zalatoris

10. Jordan Spieth

11. Viktor Hovland

12. Sam Burns

13. Collin Morikawa

14. Justin Thomas

15. Cameron Young

16. Tony Finau

17. Sungjae Im

18. Terrell Hatton

19. Tom Kim

20. Kurt Kitayama

