“Sounds like a LIV problem” – Fans react to Talor Gooch dropping OWGR spots despite winning LIV Golf Adelaide

Talor Gooch won his first LIV Golf event in Adelaide, Australia, on Sunday, April 23. The American golfer finished three strokes ahead of Anirban Lahiri to clinch the trophy.
Talor Gooch finished with a 197 after scoring 62-62-73 in three rounds. Lahiri finished with a score of under 16, while Gooch won with a scoring deficit of 19.
While the triumph increased Talor's bank account by millions of dollars, it did not help him improve his OWGR ranks. He fell to 59th place in OWGR soon after winning the LIV Golf Adelaide event.
LIV Golf Latest posted on their Twitter account on Talor Gooch's ranking, writing:
"Talor Gooch won the biggest golf event in the world this week and dropped two places in the ‘official’ golf rankings to 59th. Time for a major rethink."
Fans jumped into the comments section of the post to say:
"Sounds like a LIV problem."
It is important to note that LIV Golf tournament points are not added to the OWGR, causing players' rankings to fall.
Some admirers mocked the post, saying it was the biggest event of the year. They commented:
"Biggest golf event", okay, but it's a golf exhibition, so...?"
"Because it's a 3 round, no cut, no qualification EXHIBITION!!"
"True definition of hyperbole."
"It’s easy.. play 4 rounds and have a cut. Problem solved."
Here's the full leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide event:
- 1. Talor Gooch
- 2. Anirban Lahiri
- T3. Pat Perez
- T3. Patrick Reed
- T3. Cameron Smith
- T3. Cameron Young
- T7. Dean Burnmester
- T7. Chad Schwartzel
- T7. Peter Uihlein
- 10. Dean Johnson
- T11. Abraham Ancer
- T11. Sergio Garcia
- T11. Brooks Koepka
- T11. Kokrak
- T11. Phil Mickelson
- T11. Kevin Na
- T11. Louis Oosthuizen
- T11. Henrik Stenson
- T11. Harold Varner II
- T11. Bubba Watson
- T21. Charles Howell II
- T21. Marc Leishman
- T21. Sebastian Munoz
- T24. Chase Koepka
- T24. Danny Lee
- T26. Bryson DeChambeau
- T26. Mito Pereira
- T26. Ian Poulter
- T26. Brendan Steele
- T30. Joaquin Niemann
- T30. Bernd Weisberg
- T32. Richard Bland
- T32. Thomas Pieters
- T32. James Piot
- T32. David Puig
- T36. Graeme McDowell
- T36. Carlos Ortiz
- T36. Lee Westwood
- 39. Paul Casey
- T40. Branden Grace
- T40. Scott Vincent
- T42. Laurie Canter
- T42. Matthew Jones
- 44. Median Morgan
- T45. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- T45. Matthew Wolff
- 47. Martin Kramer
- 48. Sihwan Kim
Who is No. 1 in OWGR?
Jon Rahm topped OWGR after winning The Masters. The Spaniard regained the No. 1 title by surpassing Scottie Scheffler, the former Masters winner.
Rory McIlroy maintained the third position, followed by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. McIlroy missed the cut at The Masters and has been on break since then.
Max Homa, the 2023 Farmer's Insurance Open winner, settled in the seventh position. Cameron Smith is a LIV Golf player who is in the top 10 of OWGR.
Here is the list of top golfers, according to OWGR:
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 6. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 7. Max Homa
- 8. Cameron Smith
- 9. Will Zalatoris
- 10. Jordan Spieth
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Sam Burns
- 13. Collin Morikawa
- 14. Justin Thomas
- 15. Cameron Young
- 16. Tony Finau
- 17. Sungjae Im
- 18. Terrell Hatton
- 19. Tom Kim
- 20. Kurt Kitayama