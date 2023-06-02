"I'm such a massive fan" - Jordan Spieth lauds his friend and NBA superstar Stephen Curry at the Memorial Tournament 2023

The Memorial Tournament 2023 witnessed a heartwarming display of friendship and admiration between professional golfer Jordan Spieth and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. In an unexpected turn of events, Spieth took a moment to express his profound respect and admiration for Curry during the tournament.

Jordan Spieth's unreserved admiration for Curry

As the Memorial Tournament 2023 unfolded at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, Jordan Spieth couldn't contain his excitement and admiration for his friend Stephen Curry. During an interview, Spieth openly expressed his immense respect for Curry's achievements on and off the basketball court. He described Curry as a role model, commending his exceptional skills, work ethic, and positive influence.

"I mean he's just done things the right way. And, you know, I'm such a massive fan of his that it's really cool to just spend time talking with him," Spieth said.

Jordan Spieth's admiration for Curry extended beyond his sporting prowess. He praised Curry's commitment to philanthropy, leadership, and his role as a loving family man. He said:

"I mean you see the influence that Steph has, you know, in between the ropes ,you know, we're walking and no one's even looking at me. You know they're all looking back for where Steph is. I'm like alright, I'll just walk right through to the next tee and just the influence he has on every generation."

Spieth's effusive praise for Curry not only showcased the golfer's genuine fondness for his friend but also shed light on the qualities that make Curry an inspiring figure to athletes and fans worldwide.

Curry's impact on Spieth's golfing journey

Jordan Spieth also revealed that he draws inspiration from Stephen Curry's approach to his craft and the mental strength he exudes. Spieth expressed his admiration for Curry's ability to perform at the highest level consistently, even under immense pressure. He acknowledged Curry's influence on his own golf game, noting how he tries to emulate Curry's focus, resilience, and competitive spirit.

Spieth's comments highlight the profound impact that cross-sport friendships can have on athletes. Despite their different sports, Spieth and Curry share a common drive for excellence, and their friendship has provided them with an invaluable source of support and motivation for each other.

