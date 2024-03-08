"I'm too much of a traditionalist" - Rory McIlroy says he isn't joining LIV Golf but wants the two sides to come together in future

Rory McIlroy recently revealed that he was not interested in joining the LIV Golf. However, he added that he wanted both sides to come together in the future.

McIlroy, who is currently at Bay Hill for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, gave an interview to ESPN where he made it clear that he had no intention of joining LIV Golf.

"It’s not for me," he said as per Golfweek. "I'm too much of a traditionalist. I love winning golf tournaments and looking at the trophy and seeing that Sam Snead won this trophy or Ben Hogan or Gene Sarazen or Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player, Tiger Woods or Nick Faldo, whoever it is, the people that came before me."

"That to me is a big deal in our game. If we were to all put our heads together and be like, ‘Okay, what can we do to all come back together and move forward and be a little more cohesive?’ Then I would sort of be for that," he added.

Last week, McIlroy’s ex-manager Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler said the golfer's change of heart towards the Saudi-backed circuit indicated that he might join LIV Golf soon. However, the Northern Irishman dismissed the speculation with a laugh and smile.

"I think he’s writing a book, so there is that," he continued. "I spoke to Chubby, might have saw him in the Middle East at the start of the year. Never know. He might know a few things. Who knows."

For the last two years, the four-time major champion was leading the PGA Tour's battle against the PIF-sponsored circuit and had made several personal remarks on the LIV professionals. However, for the last few months, he has mellowed down his stance, admitting that he was too critical of the rival circuit players.

When will Rory McIlroy begin the second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa will tee off for the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 on Friday, March 8, at 10:10 am ET. McIlroy carded 1-over 73 on Thursday and finished the day at 7 strokes back.

McIlroy had a mixed start at Bay Hill as he made four bogeys and three birdies on the opening day. For the uninitiated, this week's event is the 36-hole cut Signature event. The Northern Irishman has yet to make a top-ten finish this PGA Tour season.

Shane Lowry birdied five holes and eagled one to shoot 6-under 66 to take the one-stroke lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Justin Lower and Hideki Matsuyama were tied for second after carding 5-under 67.

The second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will tee off at 7:45 am ET. Amateur David Ford and Webb Simpson will be the first duo to begin the Friday round.