“I’m playing great golf” - Victor Perez is ‘looking forward’ to DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship 

Victor Perez won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week. The golfer carded the final round of 66 for a dramatic finish to clinch his third victory on the DP World Tour. With this, he became the first Frenchman to win a Rolex Series event and improved his Ryder Cup qualification chances.

A week after the win, Perez revealed that he is pumped for the upcoming Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The golfer shared his excitement for the highly-anticipated event and said he was "looking forward" to playing at Al Hamra Golf Club. The winner of the season's first Rolex Series event exuded confidence and said that he is "playing great golf" and looked to carry it forward to Ras Al Khaimah.

Speaking to the media, Victor Perez said, as quoted by Worldwide Golf:

“I’m looking forward to playing at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship for the first time. I got the season off to a great start at the Hero Cup followed by my first Rolex Series win in Abu Dhabi, so this is a great chance to keep the momentum going and secure more Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup points.”

He added:

“I’m playing great golf at the moment, and I’m hoping it continues in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Adrian Meronk also excited about the Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Victor Perez will be joined by two-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Meronk at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The duo, who started the season by helping Continental Europe secure a 14.5 – 10.5 win in the Hero Cup, will face some of the best golfers on tour at the event.

Unlike Perez, Meronk has played at Al Hamra in the past. The Polish golfer lost in a playoff to Al Hamra at the 2017 Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge. Recalling the event, the golfer said that he enjoyed playing on the course. The golfer dubbed it a 'nice and relaxing resort-type place.'

Speaking about the Al Hamra Golf Club hosting the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Meronk said:

“The course is very enjoyable. I’m familiar with it because we played Challenge Tour there previously. Despite losing the play-off, it was great to play there as I have good memories of performing well.”

He added:

“It was nice and relaxing last year because it was a resort-type place. I think Al Hamra suits my game because you have to hit some decent shots, especially with your approach shots.”

It is pertinent to note that Victor Perez and Adrian Meronk will be the event's headliners. However, they won't be alone. The golfers will be joined by defending champion Nicolai Højgaard, 2018-winning Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn, three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington and Spanish sensation Rafa Cabrera Bello on the course.

Both Perez and Meronk will have to put on a strong fight if they wish to take the win at the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, despite being on top of their game. Full field for the event will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes