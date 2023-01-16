5 highlights from Continental Europe’s Hero Cup win over Great Britain and Ireland

The Hero Cup wrapped up with a finale on Sunday, with Continental Europe securing their win at the championship. On the final day, 10 singles matches were scheduled, where the continental European team won six and lifted the trophy in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament is considered the descendant of the lamented French Seve trophy. It was organized under the guidance of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who examined the golfers' performances for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

The Hero Cup was held from January 13 to 15 in Dubai, with the two teams playing against each other.

The three-day championship has a lot of highlight moments. From Nicolai's winning finishing shot to players leaving a handwritten note for their captain, the tournament concluded with surprises, a lot of emotion, and happiness.

Here are the five most memorable moments from Continental Europe's Hero Cup victory over Great Britain and Ireland.

5 highlights from the 2023 Hero Cup

1) Nicolai Hojgaard's winning shot

On the final day of the Hero Cup, one of the matches was between Nicolai Hojgaard and Seamus Power. Hojgaard hit some fabulous shots to win the match for his team and help Europe register their victory.

He defeated Seamus in the final with a long and fine shot. Hojgaard's incredible angle and target golf impressed fans.

2) Sepp Straka's win over Ewen Ferguson

Sepp Straka added two points to help his team clinch the trophy on Sunday. Sepp beat Ewen Fergusson by a score of 10.5-8.5 to win the tournament. His 2.5-point victory played a vital role in Contenial Europe winning the 2023 Hero Cup.

3) Golfers jotted messages for their captain

The continental European players were on cloud nine after clinching the trophy on Sunday evening. As they celebrated their victory on the ground, all the golfers left a handwritten note in captain Francesco Molinari's locker.

DP World Tour @DPWorldTour



#HeroCup Each Continental Europe player has left a handwritten note inside their Captain's locker.

The DP Tour shared a video of Molinari reading the messages from his teammates. Thomas wrote:

"Fran, thank you so much for the opportunity to play this cup. You have been an amazing captain. Thank you so much for everything."

Molinari got emotional reading the text and said:

"This is cool."

4) Robert MacIntyre beats Swede Alex Noren

Continental Europe has had a great start to the championship. They secured their lead during the first round of the tournament. On the final day, most of the matches were won by the Continental team.

However, Robert MacIntyre's victory over Alex Noren gave hope to Great Britain & Ireland. He won the final match with a score of 5-3. However, the table turned in the final round after Meronk won on the last hole and helped Europe win the trophy.

5) Captains winning for their team

One of the most highlighted moments of the 2023 Hero Cup was when both captains won their matches. European team captain Francesco Molinari won his match against Shane Lowry, while Tommy Fleetwood defeated Thomas Pieters in the final. Fleetwood and Molinari have garnered a lot of attention throughout the tournament.

