Team Continental Europe wins the 2023 Hero Cup 

Continental Europe won the 2023 Hero Cup, which concluded on Sunday evening. Europe maintained its lead from the first day and finally beat Great Britain & Ireland by a score of 14.5 to 10.5.

Europe team captain Francisco Molinari secured the first point for his team and maintained the lead after beating Shane Lowry, while GB&I team captain Fleetwood won his match over Thomas Pieters. However, the European team played well and won six of the ten matches scheduled for the day.

The Hero Cup was played to prepare the players for the Ryder Cup, which is set to take place in Rome in September. Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was also part of the tournament to keep an eye on the players' performances.

Francisco Molinari, the winning captain, spoke to Sky Sports about his victory and his teammates. The golfer said:

"It's amazing - I can finally relax. It's been great all week, I'm super-happy for the guys. It's been very easy leading them and being a captain for them. I think we found some great pairings and it has been a great week to start the year."

He went on to say:

"It made my job a lot easier because I didn't have to tinker and change too much. It's a great event, we really enjoyed it, the DP World Tour has done a great job of setting up. I think we played some really great golf overall. We'll celebrate appropriately, for sure."

In an interview with Sky Sports, GB&I captain Tommy Fleetwood praised the winning team. He said:

"Obviously we came here to win and wanted to do it for each other. But the first thing I said at the start of the week was team-mates don't remember if you play bad or miss a putt, but everyone remembers if you don't give 100 per cent and I couldn't have asked for any more."

He went on to say:

"I wish we could have got it done, but you remember these moments forever and cherish them, and I've loved playing with my team-mates this week. They clearly deserved it this week, they played the best golf. Some matches could have gone either way, but the winning team makes those moments count."

2023 Hero Cup final day results

Continental Europe started their day with a two-point lead over GB&I on Sunday at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, while Great Britain & Ireland could only emerge victorious in four of their ten matches. Their captain, Tommy Fleetwood, won his match against Pieters, and Tyrrell Hatton registered his victory over Antoine Rozner. Matt Wallace and Robert Mansell won the other two matches.

Here is the complete list of winners on the final day.

Shane Lowry vs. Francesco Molinari

Winner: Francesco Molinari

Team: Continental Europe

Tommy Fleetwood vs. Thomas Pieters

Winner: Tommy Fleetwood

Team: Great Britain & Ireland

Tyrrell Hatton vs Antoine Rozner

Winner: Tyrrell Hatton

Team: Great Britain & Ireland

Seamus Power vs Nicolai Hojgaard

Winner: Nicolai Hojgaard

Team: Continental Europe

Matt Wallace vs Thomas Detry

Winner: Matt Wallace

Team: Great Britain & Ireland

Callum Shinkwin vs Adrian Meronk

Winner: Adrian Meronk

Team: Continental Europe

Jordan Smith vs Victor Perez

Winner: Victor Perez

Team: Continental Europe

Ewen Ferguson vs Sepp Straka

Winner: Sepp Straka

Team: Continental Europe

Robert MacIntrye vs Alex Noren

Winner: Robert MacIntrye

Team: Great Britain & Ireland

Richard Mansell vs Guido Migliozzi

Winner: Guido Migliozzi

Team: Continental Europe

Poll : 0 votes