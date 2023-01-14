“We feel like kings” - Alex Noren on his experience at the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi

Alex Noren is enjoying his time playing for the European team in the ongoing Hero Cup. The tournament got underway in Abu Dhabi on January 13 and will run until January 15.

Twenty golfers are competing in the championship, having their first taste of a professional-ranked tournament. However, some have already played in the Ryder Cup and are practising their skills for the next tournament, which is scheduled to take place in September in Rome.

Alex Noren already knows the attention one gets from playing at a professional event. The Swedish star shared the unsung tale of the locker room while speaking with the media amidst the tournament.

"It's amazing what they do for us," he said. "We feel like kings in the locker room and everybody helps out, like all the physios are here, all the nutritionists, and all the ex-captains and new captains. It just feels like we want to win the Ryder Cup back, and they want to try to do everything they can. They are pushing."

Alex Noren shares a strong bond with teammate Thomas Pieters. Both played against each other at the Ryder Cup in 2018, where Noren stood on the podium, while Pieters missed the chance to clinch the trophy.

Noren and Pieters will definitely add more value to Luke Donald's team. However, ahead of the Ryder Cup, they will be pairing up for the first time at the Hero Cup. Speaking about his experience, Alex Noren said:

"We've known each other a long time. "

The Hero Cup will conclude on Sunday, January 15, in Abu Dhabi.

Alex Noren pairs up with Thomas Pieters at the 2023 Hero Cup for the second round

Swede Alex Noren paired up with Belgian star Thomas Pieters in the opening round of the Hero Cup. The pair had a good start and impressed people in the four-ball game. The European team secured their lead after the first round with a score of 3-2.

Pieters and Noren will pair up to take on Fleetwood and Smith on Day 2 of the Hero Cup.

The foursomes lineup was announced for the second day, where Straka and Detry will team up against Lowry and Hatton, while Molinari will pair up with Hojgaard to take on Ferguson and Mansell.

Day 2 will also witness Rozner pairing with Meronk to take on Wallace and Callum Shinkwin. On January 14, two five-foursomes matches are scheduled. The first one will start at 10:35 p.m., while the second will begin at 1:35 p.m.

2023 Hero Cup full pairing for Day 2

Thomas Pieters/Alex Noren v Tommy Fleetwood/Jordan Smith

Sepp Straka/Thomas Detry v Shane Lowry/ Tyrrell Hatton

Francesco Molinari/Nicolai Hojgaard v Richard Mansell/ Ewen Ferguson

Antoine Rozner/Adrian Meronk v Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace

Victor Perez/Guido Migliozzi v Seamus Power/ Bob MacIntyre

2023 Hero Cup Field

Team GB&I

Tommy Fleetwood (C)

Ewen Ferguson

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Seamus Power

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Richard Mansell

Matt Wallace

Team Europe

Francisco Molinari (C)

Thomas Detry

Rasmus Hojgaard

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Alex Noren

Viktor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Sepp Straka

Antonire Rozner

