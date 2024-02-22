“I'm not in any position of power to ever ask for anything” – Caleb Surratt gives insight into Jon Rahm-led Legion XIII’s team dynamics

Caleb Surratt recently shared insights from Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team. The American golfer is the latest addition to the Saudi circuit. He is one of the youngest golfers who plays on the LIV Golf.

Caleb Surratt joined the Saudi circuit earlier this year. He plays for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII in a team with Tyrrell Hatton and Kieran Vincent. Surratt recently appeared in an episode of Fairway to Heaven, a LIV Golf podcast, where he discussed his team and his experience as the youngest player on the circuit.

He said that every day he met with new surprises, exploring new things and that it has been a learning experience for him.

Surratt said about his experience of playing on LIV Golf, Surratt:

"I just still don't have words. It was just a surprise at everybody. I'm not going to be one of the people that are like I knew we were going to win, that's not me. I was like I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know how good everybody was, I didn't know how good I was out there yet, I didn't know how good anybody on our team was out there yet."

"And one thing I am in great favor of just kind of learning the team aspect of the LIV tour is, how all four scores count on Sunday. And I'm not in any position of power to ever ask for anything or push any of my ideas down the line," he added.

It is important to note Caleb Surratt was an amateur before joining LIV Golf. He started his professional journey on January 30, 2024, before making his LIV Golf debut at the Mayakoba event.

On the podcast, Surratt also spoke about his teammates Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Kieran Vincent, saying:

"You have John, you have Tyrrell and you have who are obviously well-decorated Ryder Cup players. But then you have me and Kieran who nobody probably expected any of that.

"And I have belief and I know Kieran has belief but it was nice to kind of just make a statement like that week one like it just not that you ever want to be scared of the negativity but it took negativity away."

"And there was a lot of fans in Vegas wearing our hat. That was really cool, I was really pleased with how many people there was out there. That was one thing I was so surprised within LIV is how many people come. So it's been nothing but a great experience," he added.

You can check the Caleb Surratt's comment in the video below (41:32):

Legion XIII is the newest LIV Golf team and all four players in the team have been playing their first season on the circuit. While Rahm, Hatton and Surratt were signed by the Saudi circuit, Vincent earned a spot in the team through LIV Golf Promotional events.

Caleb Surratt's performance at LIV Golf 2024 season

Caleb Surratt made his professional debut at the Mayakoba event on the LIV Golf during the first week of February.

Although the 19-year-old is one of the youngest players on the circuit, he has shown his mettle against some of the best players in the world. They include six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, and Ryder Cup heroes Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

Caleb Surratt participated in two LIV Golf competitions, finishing in 17th place in overall standings. He finished in a tie for 13th at the Mayakoba event and 12th at the Las Vegas event.

He will next tee off at the Jeddah event which is scheduled from March 1 to 3.