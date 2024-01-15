Who is Caleb Surratt? All you need to know about the golfer linked to Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team

Caleb Surratt, an American amateur golfer, is currently making headlines for reportedly joining Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team, Legion XIII.

Hailing from Indian Trail, North Carolina, Surratt has been selected to be a part of Legion XIII as per multiple reports. He will be playing under the captaincy of the Spanish professional golfer.

Caleb Surratt currently holds the 10th position on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The 19-year-old golfer was also a member of Team USA for the 2023 Walker Cup.

The talented amateur golfer secured the runner-up position at the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and was also among the six boys chosen for the 2021 USA Junior Ryder Cup team.

Surratt was on the Haskins Foundation's Fred Haskins Award preseason watchlist for 2023-24 and was also the first Tennessee player to earn first-team All-America honors.

Caleb Surratt has also played on the PGA Tour in the 2023 season. He competed in three events and only made the cut in one, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. However, he scored an average 1 over 285 in the tournament, finishing in the T65 position.

If the reports are to be believed, securing a spot on Jon Rahm's team for the 2024 LIV Golf season would help the young golfer showcase his exceptional golfing skills across diverse golf courses.

A sneak peek at Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team, Legion XIII

The LIV league is all set to begin its newest season in Las Vegas in February. However, Jon Rahm is yet to have his squad ready for the first event.

Currently, Rahm reportedly has the Zimbabwean professional golfer, Kieran Vincent, as his teammate. Previously, there was speculation that Tony Finau would be joining the Spaniard's team. However, Finau has reportedly made it clear that he is not leaving the PGA Tour.

Additionally, as per some reports, Wyndham Clark is also planning to switch to the league. If this comes true, Rahm could potentially include Clark as another member of his LIV team.

LIV Golf Updates speculated on X (formerly Twitter) Wyndham Clark’s potential plans. They wrote:

“Jon Rahm's Legion XIII is finalizing their roster as the signing of one of the game's top amateur players, Caleb Surratt. Additionally, he will be adding a player from the promotions event. This leaves one spot, which will likely be filled by 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark”

