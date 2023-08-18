"I’m proud of the work" - Tiger Woods shares a special message on National Nonprofit Day

Tiger Woods expressed on Twitter that he was proud of the work his TGR Foundation has put in to help underprivileged students over the last 25 years.

Tiger has also done a lot of philanthropic work in his two-and-a-half-decade-long career. He co-founded the TGR Foundation in 1996 with his parents, Earl and Tida, drawing inspiration from their family motto, "share and care."

On the occasion of National Nonprofit Day on Thursday, August 17, the TGR Foundation's Twitter handle shared a video regarding the foundation's Learning Lab in Anaheim, California. The Twitter handle wrote:

"Expanding the Woods family legacy of sharing and caring, we’re proud to work with our community to empower students to pursue their passions through education. #ChampionsForYouth #NationalNonprofitDay"

The 15-time major champion quoted the tweet and said he was proud of the work his foundation has done over the two and a half decades. He wrote:

"I’m proud of the work my @TGRFound has done over the last 25 years to help students learn, grow and chase after their dreams."

Expand Tweet

The TGR Foundation has several programs for underprivileged students to empower them and help them pursue their passions through education. The TGR Learning Lab is one such signature program.

Woods said, as per TGR:

"The whole community has embraced this Learning Lab and it's a safe place for the kids to go learn and grow. And for them to find a pathway forward into a possible career.

"Introducing them to their possible passions is important. We have a variety of different STEM curriculum that we are involved in."

In addition to STEM-based learning, the TGR Foundation offers college scholarships through the Earl Woods Scholar program. The ace golfer added that the major goal of the foundation is to develop the kids in a way that can positively affect their daily lives.

Why is Tiger Woods not playing at the 2023 BMW Championship?

The two-time FedEx Cup champion is missing from this week's BMW Championship as he has still not recovered from the subtalar fusion surgery he underwent a few months ago.

The veteran golfer was last seen competing at the Masters, where he equaled Fred Couples and Gary Player's record of 23 consecutive cuts at Augusta National. However, he withdrew during the third round, citing plantar fasciitis.

For the uninitiated, the 82-time PGA Tour winner hasn't been able to play a full schedule since he met with a life-threatening accident in 2021. Earlier this year, he mentioned that he was looking forward to playing only majors and a couple of events here and there as his body didn't allow him to play a full schedule.

Woods has participated in the BMW Championship nine times and has won twice, in 2007 and 2009. Both times, he ended up winning the FedEx Cup, the second-most titles in Playoff history.

Here's how Tiger Woods has performed at the BMW Championship over the years:

2007: 1

2008: DNS

2009: 1

2010: T15

2012: T4

2013: T11

2018: T6

2019: T37

2020: T51