"I'm so ready": Keegan Bradley is thrilled to represent Boston in the TGL

Keegan Bradley's TGL team, Boston Common Golf, will make their league debut on January 27. Boston will face Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club on Monday.

Bradley posted a video on his personal X account (formerly Twitter) expressing his excitement at the opportunity to represent Boston in this new league. The captain of the US team for the 2025 Ryder Cup captioned the post with the following text:

"It’s been a dream to represent Boston through sports and I’m so ready to get out there for Boston Common Golf with TGL in a couple weeks."

This is what Keegan Bradley said in the video:

"I dreamt of playing for the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots, Bruins, but, you know, that was obviously never on the cards for me. My dream was to play for the city of Boston and I never expected to have the chance to actually do it, and through TGL and Boston Commons all this has been so special for me and my family and I can't wait to get started."

Keegan Bradley was born in Woodstock, Vermont, but moved with his parents to Hopkinton, Massachusetts before his senior year of high school. Hopkinton is just 25 miles from the city of Boston.

Bradley has expressed his fondness for Boston-based sports teams on numerous occasions. In particular, he is a fan of the New England Patriots of the National Football League (NFL).

A look at Keegan Bradley's team at TGL

Keegan Bradley is part of the TGL Team Boston Common Golf, which also includes Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama. Tyrrell Hatton was originally considered for the roster but was dropped after he began playing with LIV Golf.

The team has an impressive track record on the PGA Tour with more than 40 wins between the four members, including seven major championships.

The team will make its debut on January 28th against Jupiter Golf Links. At this time, it is not known as to which player will rest on the first date.

Below is the Boston Common Golf schedule for the 2025 season:

Monday, Jan 27 vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

Tuesday, Feb 4 vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday, Feb 17 vs. The Bay Golf Club

Monday, Feb 24 vs. Atlanta Golf Club

Monday, Mar 3 vs. New York Golf Club

Once the regular season is complete, Boston Common Golf will play in the semifinals and finals if they have qualified. Rory McIlroy is a major investor in the team.

He is joined in that role by Fenway Sports Group, which owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and the National Hockey League's (NHL) Pittsburgh Penguins, among other franchises. Musician Niall Horan is also a major investor in the team.

