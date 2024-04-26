“I'm really amazed” – Billy Horschel says Scottie Scheffler can be compared to Tiger Woods if he ‘continues this run for the next couple years’ 

Billy Horschel is impressed by Scottie Scheffler's amazing gameplay. Scheffler has won four tournaments in his last five starts and secured his second Major win in 2024.

Recently, Horschel appeared on an episode of the Fore Play Podcast, discussing Scheffler's dominance in men's golf. He admitted that if Scheffler continues to play as he is now, he would be compared with the legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Speaking of Scottie Scheffler, Horschel said:

"I think what he's done these last couple months over the last a little over two plus years now is pretty remarkable. I mean, the play at that high of a level, the ball striking is what I'm really amazed with, the level ball striking on a consistent basis, the level of his short game, just the ease at which he plays has been amazing.

"A little bit recently we do a little bit of a disservice to Scottie's trying to compare him to Tiger because what Tiger's done is just insane. And I know we always want to compare Tiger because he is Mount Everest; he is the guy who's at the top of it." (1:29:28 - 1:30:10).

Additionally, he mentioned other golfers like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Jason Day, who have been impressive in recent years, are often compared to Tiger Woods. However, Horschel suggested their reign might be short-lived compared to Scheffler's.

"But if you compare him to as you said, Rory's little run, Rahm's little run, DJ's little run, Jason Day's little run, you're like, man, it's better than any of those guys, that are run really roughly right now," said Horschel. (1:30:10 - 1:30:22)

He also mentioned Brooks Koepka, who won his fifth Major last year, suggesting that Koepka could be compared to Woods. Nonetheless, Horschel emphasized that Scottie Scheffler's success extends beyond Majors to impressive performances in PGA Tour events, making him one of the best golfers in the world.

"Maybe Brooks Koepka has probably got him a little bit just on the Major aspect of winning four Majors and what a three-year time time frame. But Brooks on even win the PGA tour events that Scottie has won and since up not only was he winning Majors he was winning PGA tour events.

"Brooks was just winning Majors pretty much. Brooks had come out and said, 'Hey I really care about the Majors, the PGA tour events don't really matter that much to me.' But I think if Scotty continues this run for the next couple years that's when we can really start to compare him with Tiger," Horschel concluded. (1:30:22 - 1:30:52)

Comparison between the careers of Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is a legendary golfer boasting an array of accolades. He has won over 100 professional events, including 82 PGA Tour events, tied for first place in history.

He has secured 41 events on the European Tour, the third-best of all time. Moreover, Tiger Woods claimed victories in 15 Major events, the second-best in golf's history.

Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is en route to cementing his career in golf. He turned pro in 2018, and in his few years on the PGA Tour, he has displayed exemplary performance, leading fans to compare him to Tiger Woods.

Scheffler has won two Major events and clinched 10 PGA Tour events. His professional wins tally stands at 13.

Scheffler has been remarkably impressive in the last few seasons on the Tour, particularly since the beginning of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He won his first Masters in 2022 and then another in 2024.

He has not missed any cuts since the start of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and in 2024, he has already secured four tournaments. Moreover, the 27-year-old was awarded the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for his impressive performance in the 2019-20 season and then won the PGA Tour Player of the Year for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

If Scottie Scheffler maintains his dominance for a few more years, he could be compared to Tiger Woods.