“I'm really embarrassed by it” - Keegan Bradley aims to shift focus from resurfaced confrontation with Miguel Angel Jimenez

Keegan Bradley was in almost all the odds to receive one of the American team captain's selections to the Ryder Cup. It didn't happen, sparking a great deal of controversy among fans, and also refloated examples of Bradley's character that many would like on the team.

One such example is the video of the confrontation between Keegan Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez that occurred at the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play. The event is remembered because Bradley and Jimenez got into a heated argument and nearly escalated.

Recently, Keegan Bradley was interviewed by well-known journalist Dan Rapaport. Bradley recalled that event saying he "hated it."

Keegan Bradley said as per Fore Play:

"I hate it. Sometimes people underestimate me, you know, I'm really embarrassed by it. Every year during the Match Play, [it] pops up and my buddies love it, so, they're like send it in our group chats and I delete it right away, because I can't even see it, because it's so embarrassing."

Bradley added that while he has never had the opportunity to apologize to Jimenez, he considers him a great player and respects him as such.

"I don't know if I've ever seen him since, because he's a much older guy and he plays European tour. I have a lot of respect for him as a player, what he's done is amazing," he added.

However, many fans on social media have gone on record saying they would have been very pleased to see Bradley's aggressiveness on the 2023 Ryder Cup.

What happened between Keegan Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez?

Seeing two golfers arguing openly, in the middle of the golf course, making clear signs that the punches are about to fly, is not something that happens every day. That's precisely what fans got during the second round of the PGA Tour's 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play.

Keegan Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez were part of the same group that Friday. At one point, there was a controversial play (involving Bradley) where a rules official intervened.

As the American and his caddie talked with the official, the Spaniard approached and expressed his displeasure. Steve "Pepsi" Hale, Bradley's caddie, responded to Jimenez, leading to an altercation between the two.

Bradley told Jimenez several times to return to his ball (more than 40 yards away), escalating the argument. At one point, Jimenez told "Pepsi" Hale to "shut up," which ended Bradley's patience.

"You don't tell my caddie to shut up," the American told the Spaniard. The two went head to head in what looked like the golf fight of the year. Fortunately, they were able to calm down and finish the round without further incident.

On the 18th hole, Jimenez had a word with Bradley again, but, in the end, it was all over.