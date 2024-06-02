"I'm not really a feisty competitor" - 15 yo Asterisk Talley explains 'cool and calm' approach to her stunning performance at US Women's Open

15-year-old Asterisk Talley maintained her cool and calm demeanor while heading to tee off in the final round of the 2024 US Women's Open. The young amateur golfer surprised the golf community with her performance at the ongoing major at Lancaster Country Club.

While most of the top-ranked players, including Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, and Lexi Thompson, failed to make the cut, Talley, an amateur, secured her spot in the final two rounds of the tournament.

Asterisk Talley had a "cool and calm" approach while heading for the finale on Sunday, June 2. Following the third round, Talley opened up about her performance and stated that she is not "really a feisty competitor." Talley said (via USWomensOpen.com):

“I feel like I'm really calm on the golf course. People always tell me that, too. I don't really get like really hyped on the golf course. I feel like when I make a birdie, I'm like, well, whatever, and if I make a bogey, it's like, well, I'll birdie the next hole. I'm not really a feisty competitor. I feel like I'm a calm, collected person.”

Asterisk Talley has been impressive with her game so far at the 2024 US Women's Open. After shooting 70 in the first round, the American shot 71 in the second round, followed by a round of 78 to score +9.

Asterisk Talley started Saturday's round with a bogey on the first hole before adding a double bogey on the second. She carded two back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes. She made two birdies, six bogeys, and two double bogeys to score +9 in the third round.

When will Asterisk Talley tee off for the final round of the 2024 US Women's Open?

Asterisk Talley will tee off for the final round of the 2024 US Women's Open on Sunday, June 2. She will start her game in a group with Danielle Kang at 9:40 a.m. ET.

The final round of the 2024 US Women's Open will start at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Caroline Inglis starting the tournament on Sunday. Following the Saturday round, Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee, and Wichanee Meechai take the lead in a three-way tie with the score of under 5.

Andrea and Minjee will pair up for the final round on Sunday to start their game at 2:15 p.m. ET, while Meechai will be joined by Hinako Shibuno at 2:04 p.m. ET. Sakura Koiwai and Yuka Saso will tee off at 1:53 p.m. ET, while Arpichaya Yubol and Jin Hee Im will start at 1:42 p.m. ET. Athaya Thitikul will tee off in a group with Min Byeol Kim at 1:09 p.m. ET.