“I’m on the right track” – Jordan Spieth gets real about his form despite recent ‘mixed bag’ run

Jordan Spieth has shown optimism about his game despite having a "mixed bag" of performances. The PGA Tour player is competing at the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

The 31-year-old had a strong start at the tournament, where he posted 5-under 67 in the first round. He scored six birdies in the round against a bogey on the par-4 first. He is tied for fourth with Carson Young.

In the post-round press conference, Spieth said that he had a "really solid" round on Thursday, April 3. He comes to the tournament after a T28 finish at the Valspar Championship. He said that his finish at Tampa Bay didn't reflect how well he actually played.

Spieth was asked how excited he was to compete now compared to when he was struggling or injured. Talking about his attitude, he said, via Tee Scripts:

"Yeah, it's been a little bit of a mixed bag, but I've had way more excited days than I have in the last couple years, really since May of '23 when I first injured my wrist."

Jordan Spieth further shared that his mindset has taken a positive turn in recent months in the 2025 season.

"So it's been way more of those in the last six events than it was before. 2 I mean, why wouldn't you love what we do? When we have a standard and you're not meeting it, it can be pretty frustrating. Normally you've got to find it in the dirt, sometimes you need some help to do that and I think I'm on the right track and feel good about it."

Spieth will tee off at 8:53 AM ET with Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley in the second round of the Valero Texas Open. Sam Ryder is atop the leaderboard with a score of 9-under. The winner of the tournament will take home $1.71 million from a prize purse of $9.5 million.

How has Jordan Spieth performed in 2025?

PGA: Valero Texas Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth has had a decent start in the 2025 season. In six starts, he has made five cuts. He has had one top-5 and two top-10 finishes. He's positioned 68th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Spieth's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for fourth. His other notable finish came at the Cognizant Classic, where he tied for ninth.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's best performances in 2025 on the PGA TOUR:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T69 (70-72-79-67, 288, E)

: T69 (70-72-79-67, 288, E) WM Phoenix Open : T4 (68-65-67-68, 268, -16)

: T4 (68-65-67-68, 268, -16) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (76-74, 150, +6)

: Missed Cut (76-74, 150, +6) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T9 (65-70-67-68, 270, -14)

: T9 (65-70-67-68, 270, -14) THE PLAYERS Championship : 59 (70-71-73-78, 292, +4)

: 59 (70-71-73-78, 292, +4) Valspar Championship: T28 (74-69-67-72, 282, -2)

