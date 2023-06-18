"I'm not scared to fail!": Rickie Fowler confident about winning his maiden major at the 2023 US Open

The 2023 US Open has been a roller coaster ride, especially for Rickie Fowler. The American golfer is quite possibly chasing his first major win after leading the first three rounds of the tournament. He carded a 62 in the first round of the US Open, setting the tournament's all-time low record.

The pressure is on for him as he sits tied for the top spot with Wyndham Clark. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are hot on their heels in third and fourth place respectively. However, Fowler is not scared to take the leap into the final round and give it his all. In his post-round interview, he said:

"After going through the last few years I'm not scared to fail. I've dealt with that. We're just going to go have fun, continue to try to execute, leave it all out there, see where we stand on 18."

Rickie Fowler looks to bag first major win of career

Rickie Fowler has been through a lot in his PGA Tour career. He almost lost his Tour card last year.

While he burst onto the scene in 2009, he has never won a major title. He has however finished second at all the majors except for the PGA Championship, where he finished third. Now, with Fowler chasing the title, he said:

"Obviously it would be huge. Especially being here in Southern California, having a lot of people, family and friends that are out here this week. I would say this week, this is the best I've felt all year and definitely in a long time."

Rickie Fowler's main improvement has been his increase in concentration. He said that his mind wanders easily and he has learned to stay focused between shots.

"We all feel nerves at times, depending on certain shots or circumstances, but I mentioned it yesterday and then still stand by it. This is the best I've felt, let alone in a normal tournament but especially a major, and I would say, really, ever in my career."

As Fowler finds himself in a strong position at the US Open, it is now all about curbing his nerves and pushing himself over the finish line.

