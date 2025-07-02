“I’m so out of shape I’m scared to die”: Tony Finau’s wife Alayna gives health update as she heads for her first workout in months postpartum

Alayna Galea'i-Finau, wife of six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau shared a major health update as she begins for her first workout in five months. The couple got married in 2012 and renewed their vows in November 2023 in Cabo, Mexico. They share six kids together, the youngest one having been born in January 2025.

Alayna often gives a glimpse into her life through her social media posts and has gained quite the popularity among her 37.8K followers on Instagram. Her latest life update included her brief vlog of her first workout five months postpartum. Alayna, who wished to get back to strength training, utilized her short time window and headed to gym at 5am in the morning. She gave her followers a glimpse of the beautiful state of Utah at the break of dawn. She also mentioned how she was scared to take up the workout class prior to this as she was alone considering Tony Finau works out separately with his trainer.

While she stretched and warmed up on her way to the gym, Alayna Finau is seen saying in the video:

"Stretching because I'm so scared. I’m so out of shape I’m scared to die."

Post workout, she expressed her happiness about surviving the session:

"I survived. She survived. Proud of myself."

Alayna and Tony Finau have three daughters and three sons altogether. While their youngest daughter is named Layton, their other kids are- Jraice (son), Leilene "Neenee" Aiaga (daughter), sons Tony and Sage and Sienna-Vee (daughter). Finau's wife is often seen in the gallery supporting her husband while he plays tournaments. Finau often credits his wife for being his support system and holding the fort at home while he is on the road.

When was Tony Finau last seen in action?

Tony Finau was last seen at the 2025 Travelers Championship, which was played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. He carded a 11-over par 291 to finish at T66 alongside Nick Dunlap.

Tony Finau at the Travelers Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

Finau has competed in 16 PGA Tour events this season, making the cut in 12 of them. His best result so far remains the T5 finish at the Genesis Invitational. So far, he has one Top 10 and five Top 25 finishes this year.

At the Major tournaments, he has had mixed outcomes. The 35-year-old missed the cut at the 2025 Masters, finished at T19 at the PGA Championship and at the U.S. Open he was tied for 38th with three other players.

Tony Finau has not won a title on the Tour since 2023, though he has come close to winning one multiple times. He won the Vidanta Mexico Open in April 2023 and has been struggling on his winless run ever since.

