"I’m starting to wonder how the PGA Tour differs from LIV Golf" - Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston slams PGA for handing out massive loyalty bonuses

Andrew "Beef" Johnston criticized the PGA Tour for introducing the new Player Equity Program, which aims to acknowledge players for their loyalty. Over the past two years, the golf world has undergone significant changes with the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Numerous players from various golf circuits worldwide have joined this breakaway series.

Several top-ranked golfers, including Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, have been lured to the Saudi Circuit with lucrative offers worth millions of dollars.

Last month, the PGA Tour unveiled its Player Equity Program, distributing grants to players who remained loyal to the Tour. Notably, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy received the highest amounts, with $100 million and $50 million, respectively, as reported by The Telegraph.

English golfer Andrew "Beef" Johnston recently criticized the PGA Tour for implementing the new policy. In his blog on Todaysgolfer.com, he voiced his opinion, writing:

"I’m starting to wonder how the PGA Tour differs from LIV Golf. I remember when LIV arrived on the scene and Jay Monahan said his Tour prided itself on being a meritocracy with clear paths for the players and them rewarded for their performances."

He further emphasized how golf has become increasingly focused on money.

"Basically, it’s the PGA Tour saying, “Here’s a s**t load of money from us for not taking a s**t load of money from them.” It’s madness, man. Everything has just become about rewarding the top end of the game, and it’s come about because of the divide. It is so damaging for our sport," Johnston added.

Adding to the statement, Andrew "Beef" Johnston also criticized the Signature Events of the PGA Tour. The circuit has introduced limited-field, no-cut events with enhanced purses in the series. This is similar to the LIV Golf events, which also feature limited-field, no-cut events, and increased purses.

"The Signature Events are limited field, no-cut events with these enormous purses. Sound familiar? The PGA Tour claimed they took away the cut to guarantee the big names would be there for the whole tournament but that’s bullsh*t. How often does Rory miss a cut anyway? It’s all about money and the sponsors, not the fans," Johnston added.

Johnston had previously played on the PGA Tour but currently holds membership in the European Tour. He has won five professional tournaments in his career, including one on the European Tour.

What is the PGA Tour's Player Equity Program?

The PGA Tour Player Equity Program benefits all dedicated players on the circuit. The American golf series inked a $3 billion contract with Sports Strategic Group (SSG) to establish PGA Tour Enterprises.

Initially, SSG invested $1.5 billion in the circuit, and PGA Tour players have reportedly benefited from the deal through the new Player Equity Program. Approximately $1 billion will be distributed among PGA Tour players based on four categories.

Around 193 golfers will benefit from the program, with $750 million distributed among 36 players, followed by the next 64 players receiving $75 million in grants. $30 million will be distributed among 57 players, followed by $75 million to the remaining 36 players.