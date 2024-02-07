PGA Tour players receive email outlining grant criteria and benefits - Reports

The PGA Tour is continuing to pay its players pretty well. They've adopted a more free-flowing mindset when it comes to money thanks to the rise and the allure of LIV Golf. To combat the money LIV players could get on the breakaway series, the PGA Tour funneled some money into the PIP program and their prize purses. There's more money available than ever on Tour.

That may not allow it to compete truly with LIV, since they can hand out hundreds of millions as a signing bonus, but it is showing its commitment to making the PGA Tour a more lucrative and beneficial experience for all. Now, they've sent an email showcasing more money that players can be eligible for.

PGA Tour sends email to players about grant money

According to the email, the first group consists of $750 million in aggregate equity. It will be given to 36 players based on a few things. Their career performance, their recent form over the last five seasons, and the Player Impact Program results. This is where players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will likely fall.

The second group will have $75 million in equity. It's being given to 64 players based on a three-year performance range. Those who've been good over the last few seasons, such as Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay or Max Homa, might find themselves in this section.

The third group has $30 million in aggregate equity and will be handed out to 57 players who've been given fully-exempt status on the PGA Tour. The fourth and final group consists of $75 million for 36 players who were instrumental in "building the PGA Tour" based on career performance. This might be where Tiger Woods and other veteran golfers find themselves.

They noted that every player was eligible for one group and one group only. They could only get the grant from the singular group, so players like McIlroy, who might find themselves in multiple sections, won't get money from all of them.

The grants will be handed out over time with one very key stipulation: these players have to play 15 events on the PGA Tour for their grants to vest. That may actually rule out Woods since he's looking to play once a month right now.

The PGA Tour is paying well right now

Other service agreements might be available for those who can't meet the 15 event minimum, though, as the Tour remains intent on giving the money out as freely as they can.

Much like the Player Impact Program, the top golfers will come away with more than others. Those in the first group are among the $750 million fund, and they were already highly rewarded on the PIP.

Either way, there's even more money coming in now. With the Strategic Sports Group's $3 billion partnership and a potential influx with the PIF merger on the way, golfers will be set up to make quite a bit of money now.